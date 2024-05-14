Evelyn Partners hits record £61.8bn AUMA despite slowing net inflows

Evelyn Partners reached record-high assets under management and administration in the first quarter of 2024 totalling £61.8bn, despite slower net inflows.
In a trading update published today (14 May), the wealth manager posted a 4.6% increase in AUMA in the three months to 31 March, up from £59.1bn at the end of 2023, largely aided by new business and positive market movements. Net inflows into the business significantly decreased compared to a year earlier however, dropping to £300m from £700m in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased redemptions. Evelyn Partners nets record £3.1bn inflows in 2023 as assets reach all-time high Group operating income increased by 9.5% over the three-month period to £178m, with growth a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes