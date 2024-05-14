Evelyn Partners hits record £61.8bn AUMA despite slowing net inflows

In a trading update published today (14 May), the wealth manager posted a 4.6% increase in AUMA in the three months to 31 March, up from £59.1bn at the end of 2023, largely aided by new business and positive market movements. Net inflows into the business significantly decreased compared to a year earlier however, dropping to £300m from £700m in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased redemptions. Evelyn Partners nets record £3.1bn inflows in 2023 as assets reach all-time high Group operating income increased by 9.5% over the three-month period to £178m, with growth a...