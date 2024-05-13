Hargreaves Lansdown partners with BlackRock for multi-asset index funds launch

Hargreaves Lansdown has launched four new multi-asset index funds invested exclusively into passive products managed by BlackRock.
The four new funds, which will start trading on 6 June, are the HL Multi-Index Adventurous, HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous, HL Multi-Index Balanced and HL Multi-Index Cautious. HL Multi-Index Adventurous invests solely in equities and aims to achieve 90-110% volatility in global equity markets, while HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous has an 80/20 asset allocation between shares and bonds, with a 70-90% volatility range. Hargreaves Lansdown removes Richard Ford fund from Wealth Shortlist following retirement HL Multi-Index Balanced is 60/40 split between shares and bonds...
