Hargreaves Lansdown partners with BlackRock for multi-asset index funds launch

The four new funds, which will start trading on 6 June, are the HL Multi-Index Adventurous, HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous, HL Multi-Index Balanced and HL Multi-Index Cautious. HL Multi-Index Adventurous invests solely in equities and aims to achieve 90-110% volatility in global equity markets, while HL Multi-Index Moderately Adventurous has an 80/20 asset allocation between shares and bonds, with a 70-90% volatility range. Hargreaves Lansdown removes Richard Ford fund from Wealth Shortlist following retirement HL Multi-Index Balanced is 60/40 split between shares and bonds...