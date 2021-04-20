Investment in distressed assets requires a diligent approach

The market is likely to see two types of businesses emerging from the pandemic: those who have adapted, and prospered; and those who have struggled to keep pace in an ever-changing landscape.

The next few months will be the true test for those businesses that are struggling for survival, particularly as the UK Government's furlough scheme draws to a close. But for those looking to invest, there are likely to be opportunities as distressed companies and assets appear in the marketplace.

The 'distressed' nature of such assets should not be a deterrent, but it does require a particularly considered approach to ensure that any investment made is a fully informed one.

Share or asset purchase, or cash injection

Investors should consider if the business is viable as a going concern, or whether there are specific assets that they want to acquire. Generally, share acquisitions tend to be simpler and faster to execute. The principal downside though, is that all liabilities of a business will be acquired, which is risky if a full due diligence exercise hasn't been carried out.

In an asset sale, an investor would have the ability to cherry-pick the assets they consider most valuable - for example, a part of the business which owns a valuable piece of intellectual property. This allows the investor to leave behind most, if not all, of the liabilities of the business. However, asset deals can be complex, lengthy, and costly.

An alternative is injecting cash into the business for a proportion of equity. In this case, the key is to make the purpose of the investment clear and include restrictions, to ensure any investment does not fall into a black hole to cover outstanding liabilities.

Due diligence

Undertaking due diligence is critical. Warranties and indemnities are likely to be limited, if given at all, so engaging in the process as early as possible will limit the gap between the known and unknown.

However, due to the often-expedited nature of distressed transactions, both parties may have limited resource to devote to due diligence. The key will be to identify primary concerns, weed out material issues, and consider commercial solutions.

Impact of the insolvency process - 'before' and 'during'

The distressed market includes assets at various stages of financial difficulty; some have not yet been declared 'insolvent', while others are already embedded in that process.

When acquiring assets or undertakings outside of any formal insolvency process, be aware of the risk of challenge to any transaction. By law, insolvency practitioners have the power to reverse transactions that have been made at an undervalue up to two years prior to the insolvency of a business. Seek a valuation, where possible, to ensure this risk is reduced.

It is common for investors to receive warranties, from individual shareholders and/or the company, in share sales, asset sales and equity investments transacted outside of any formal insolvency process. When receiving such warranties from distressed companies and/or their shareholders, consider the business' or individuals' ongoing financial circumstances after completion of the transaction (and the risk of not being able to recover for any breach).

Don't be put off if an asset is already part of the formal insolvency process. Instead, be aware of the parameters in which insolvency practitioners operate and use that as an advantage.

Assets that are managed by insolvency practitioners are often much cheaper than those on the market and given they are sold under a highly regulated process, it is unlikely the transaction will be subject to future challenge.

One drawback, however, is that no insolvency practitioner will provide any warranties or indemnities. But there are commercially effective workarounds, including bespoke insurance policies, which can offer comfort and minimise risk.

Richard Murdoch is a senior solicitor in corporate at Brodies LLP