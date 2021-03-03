Update: Greensill Capital enters administration - reports

The collapse could cause as many as 50,000 job losses

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency yesterday (8 March), and said in its court filing that its largest client GFG Alliance had begun to default on its debts, according to reports.

According to Reuters, the court filing said: "GFG has fallen into severe financial difficulty. GFG has started to default on its obligations."

It has been reported that Grant Thornton has been appointed administrator of Greensill's two UK companies.

The firm, which is served by former prime minister David Cameron as an adviser, has suffered a recent loss of a $4.6bn insurance contract according to the FT, which may cause default among those it counts as clients and as many as 50,000 job losses.

As a result of this, the firm announced some clients were "likely to become insolvent, defaulting on their existing facilities", as funding for working capital was removed.

The collapse of the firm may bring down other shareholders with it, including SoftBank's Vision fund, which invested $1.5bn into the business in 2019. GAM announced previously that it was winding down its $842m GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance fund in the wake of recent news.

Apollo Global Management, which will see CEO and co-founder Leon Black step down this year in the wake of his links to Jeffrey Epstein, is set to buy parts of the financial company in a "prepack" deal.