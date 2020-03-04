index products
MSCI launches new fixed income ESG and factor indices
Fifteen new indices
MSCI Kuwait Index to be reclassified to EM status by end of 2019
Subject to same NIN cross trades availability
Elston launches multi-asset risk parity index
In partnership with Milliman
Solactive: More competition will cut out 'hidden' turnover costs by index providers
Staggered rebalancing will help
SEI's Barbaneagra: Index providers are not incentivised to do the right thing
'Extortionate fees'
MSCI launches 12 China indices in preparation for A-shares inclusion
Next step towards full inclusion
S&P Dow Jones Indices' Carillion mistake results in ETF investor losses
Should have been removed in December 2017