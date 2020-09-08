independent non-executive directors

JB Beckett: Is a Great British bounce-back on the cards for UK fund firms?

UK

Making the UK industry a world beater again

clock 08 September 2020 •
Marlborough adds Sarah Peaston as iNED

Joins Guy Sears and David Kiddie on board

clock 20 November 2019 •
RLAM names ex-Aberdeen distribution head Brett non-exec director on fund boards

Taking on role from 1 April

clock 01 April 2019 •
The Top Down: Octopus Investments' CEO Handcock discusses gender pay gaps and women in senior positions

Promoting more women in senior positions

clock 08 March 2019 •
Industry heavyweights team up to launch MosaicNED

New training initiative

clock 04 March 2019 •
The year of the iNED: Cultural change in the City

New rules on independent non-executive directors kicks in this year

clock 15 January 2019 •
It is time to talk about the iNED gap

Addressing shortfall in non-executive directors

clock 23 August 2018 •
Ex-Investment Quorum CEO Robertson joins AiNED

Stepped down following MBO

clock 15 August 2018 •
The journey towards better fund governance

Improving ways to deliver value to investors

clock 27 June 2018 •
