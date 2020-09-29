Dividend payments now expected to fall for two consecutive years
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
We are 11 years into one of the greatest stockmarket upswings in history, yet the joy has not been evenly spread.
New plans announced ahead of name change
One of the reasons income investing has done so well in the long run is that it is a form of value investing.
Male CEOs earn up to 110% more than females
IA UK Equity Income sector average down 3.9%