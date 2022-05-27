Tyndall's Murphy: Two years on from value predictions

This makes our progress report on our suggestion that value, represented by our proxy Imperial Brands, might outperform growth, represented by Rentokil Initial, over a five-year period from May 2020 particularly timely.

Looking back one year to the first-year update in May 2021, Imperial had, despite a poor start, modestly outperformed Rentokil, delivering a total return of 4.6% compared to 2.3% over the period 6 May 2020 to 5 May 2021.

This was despite the fact that Rentokil, with particular help from their Hygiene division, delivered stronger financial metrics through the pandemic, had returned to the acquisition trail and reinstated their dividend. In contrast, Imperial had disposed of businesses and cut their dividend in order to refocus and reduce debt. So, what progress have the two businesses made over the last 12 months?

Rentokil has seemingly gone from strength to strength as the world has been recovering from the global pandemic. In the year to 31 December 2021, ongoing revenue grew 9.8%, operating profit up 9.5%, adjusted earnings per share up 22.4% and the dividend up 18.1%. Both the Pest Control and Core Hygiene divisions grew strongly organically, and the company had a solid year in terms of acquisitions, buying 52 businesses at a total cost of £496m.

The key highlight for the year though came in December 2021 when Rentokil announced the ‘strategically compelling' acquisition of Terminix Global Holdings Inc for approx. $6.7bn in a combination of cash and Rentokil shares. This ‘transformational' deal will substantially increase their pest control scale in North America and is expected to complete in the second half of 2022. Exciting stuff indeed.

By contrast, Imperial has seemingly been much more pedestrian. In the year to 30 September 2021, organic net revenue grew 1.4%, operating profit up 4.8%, EPS up 2.8% and the dividend up 1%. A new ‘focused' strategy was announced in January 2021, aimed at placing the consumer at the centre of the company's decision making. Under a substantially refreshed senior leadership team, the company has developed a five-year plan involving two years of ‘strengthening' followed by three years of ‘accelerating'. Finally, given the dreadful Russian invasion of Ukraine, Imperial have ceased all operations in both countries, amounting to two per cent of total group revenue.

Given these respective business and financial developments, it would be perfectly reasonable to expect Rentokil's share price to have materially outperformed Imperial's over the last year, particularly as Imperial has the significant additional headwind of being shunned by the ever-increasing amounts of capital governed by ESG frameworks. Despite a poor start again, Imperial has outperformed for the second year running, delivering a total return of 18.3% compared to 13.2% over the period 5 May 2021 to 5 May 2022.

So, two years into our ‘experiment' Imperial has delivered a total return of 23.8% compared to 15.8% for Rentokil, despite the latter delivering materially stronger financial performance and arguably more exciting corporate developments.

The core of this argument is, of course, that starting valuations matter immensely to the potential medium term return outcomes that investors receive and can, if sufficiently extreme, totally dominate the actual operating performance a business delivers. Two years ago, Rentokil was on a forward P/E ratio of 35x and today that sits closer to 28x. This ‘de-rating' is a key reason Rentokil's total return has not outperformed Imperial, despite the better business performance. In contrast, Imperial's forward P/E ratio was 6x two years ago and is nearer 7x today.

We still have three years to see if our original assertion will fully play out and, if so, to what extent. Anything, of course, can happen in that time, however, given the dynamics that have been at play over the first two years, we feel confident that we remain firmly on the right track. Markets, no doubt, will continue to throw up surprises over the coming twelve months, but we look forward to reporting back again on progress in May 2023.

Simon Murphy is fund manager of the VT Tyndall Real Income fund