Jubilee economics - how does 1952 compare to 2022?

The notable events of 1952 Britain suggest a country struggling to shake off the war years. Tea rationing finally ended; Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap began its London run and the first UK singles chart was published. Britain got its first TV detector van and its first atomic bomb. London's smog killed 4000 people and tramways were ripped up for motor cars. In court, Regina v. Turing, saw the crown convict mathematician Alan Turing of homosexuality, prescribing hormone treatment. Then, as now, was the start of a new era of hostility between superpowers bristling with nuclear weapons, first described by Orwell as a ‘cold war'.

Despite the young Queen, Britain was not wholeheartedly embracing 1950s modernity. Prime Minister Winston Churchill returned after defeating the post-war Labour government. Economically, there are striking similarities between post-war 1952 and post-pandemic 2022. The 1952 interest rate was low at 2%, while inflation had climbed to 9.2%, bringing a cost-of-living shock to a population still used to queuing for food. In 2022, we have a bank base rate of 0.75% while retail price inflation is 8%, and once again, people are feeling the squeeze.

In 1952, as in 2022, the national debt was high. Post-war, debt peaked at 250% of GDP, compared with 100% of GDP during the Covid pandemic. By 1952, the debt decreased rapidly as surging economic growth put people into work and paying tax at a top rate of 90%. Like today, there was low unemployment and a labour shortage, tackled then by encouraging immigration from the Commonwealth.

The typical Brit was considerably poorer in 1952. Average wages were £10 per week, (about £180 inflation-adjusted); average UK weekly income now is £610. With prices for most food items similar to today, around 30% of income went on food, as opposed to 10% today. And 1950s food was not the smorgasbord of delights any supermarket can provide. Food in the ‘basket' used to calculate the retail price index for 1952 included wild rabbit, canned plums, jelly and kippers.

The cost of a house (only 30% owned) was about 4.6 times income in 1952, compared to 8.5 times today. The era of consumer debt had begun, with the average family owing £20 on ‘hire purchase', enabling the buying of fridges (£1,000 in today's money) and washing machines (£900 inflation-adjusted). A television was an unimaginable luxury, costing £1,800 in today's terms. However, you could rent one to watch the coronation.

Globally, the pound was a mighty currency in 1952, as the sterling area provided the UK government with gold reserves from 84 Commonwealth members. Half of the world's trade was transacted in sterling, but the crippling cost of two world wars turned the UK from provider of credit to borrower.

Meanwhile, the USA was growing at an astonishing annualised pace of over 13% in the early 1950s, while the UK managed just 2%. With slow-to-modernise industries and strained relations between bosses and employees, the UK's competitiveness declined. By the end of the 1950s, sterling had begun its collapse, accelerated by devaluations in the ‘60s and ‘70s and the ravages of 1970s inflation - £100 in 1952, adjusted for inflation, would now be worth just £2.99. Today's major reserve currency is the US dollar. The UK government can still issue bonds to fund its activities, and sterling remains one of the world's reserve currencies, but with a much smaller weight of 7%. Because of its reserve status, they are always buyers of UK government bonds.

And what if that £100 had been invested in 1952? Well, investor options then were much more limited. There were no ETFs; it was difficult to buy equities directly and few funds existed. Data is hard to find, but a model FTSE 100 investment since 1969 shows averaged growth of 2.4% pa after inflation, so £100 invested in UK equities in 1952 could be worth around £536 today. Of 1952's top 30 companies, four are still in existence - British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Tate & Lyle and Rolls Royce - reflecting the enduring nature of their products.

When the Queen came to the throne, Britain was still hanging onto third place in world GDP ranking, behind the superpowers of the USA and Russia. Fast forward to 2022, and the relentless growth of China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil, has put the UK into ninth place.

The challenge Britain will have for the next 70 years is keeping pace with these emerging titans. It can't keep up in population growth, but can try to remain a world leader in technology and key industries. The UK remains the world's hub for foreign-exchange trades, and a centre of expertise for fund management and capital markets. It also retains a market-leading position in music, medical research, AI and aerospace technology. And let's not forget tourism, which undoubtedly benefits from the presence of one of the oldest monarchies in the world.

Luke Hickmore is investment director fixed income at abrdn