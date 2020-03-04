HSBC Global Asset Management

Global investment manager

HSBC Global Asset Management is an investment manager with $470.2bn in AUM (as of 31 March 2018). It was formed in 1973 in Hong Kong as Wardley, a wholly-owned merchant banking subsidiary, changing its name to HSBC Asset Management 13 years later.

The company manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investments markets across the globe.

