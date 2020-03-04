HSBC Global Asset Management
Global investment manager
HSBC Global Asset Management is an investment manager with $470.2bn in AUM (as of 31 March 2018). It was formed in 1973 in Hong Kong as Wardley, a wholly-owned merchant banking subsidiary, changing its name to HSBC Asset Management 13 years later.
The company manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investments markets across the globe.
HSBC Global Asset Management is also the principal partner of Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards. Click here for more information about this year's ceremony, taking place on 28 November in London.
Rising Stars of 2020: Driving industry change
A focus on diversity
Women in Investment Festival 2020 - morning highlights
Championing women in the industry
Resignations down, earnings up: The power of mentoring
How female role models in the office make a huge difference
Feel like an imposter? You are not alone
Lifting the lid on imposter syndrome
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
HSBC GAM appoints global head of external wholesale
Reporting to Christophe de Backer
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
HSBC GAM cuts fees on three ETFs
Following strong inflows
Update: Premier Miton launches first fund post merger
Multi-asset offering investing in ETFs and index funds
In pictures: Best moments from the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Highlights from the night
Video: Highlights from the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
HSBC GAM unveils Asia high yield fund
Targeting long-term total return
Still the only woman at the conference? How to break up the club
Tackling the lack of visibility of women in financial services
HSBC GAM launches China Government Local Bond Index fund
Asset class 'less impacted by global risk sentiment'
Women in Investment Awards 2019 video: An insight into the judging day
In partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management
The Big Question: Is the asset management industry doing enough to tackle the 'class ceiling'?
Opening the door to inclusive policies
Women in Investment: Face-to-face with Karis Stander
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
HSBC GAM unveils China A-shares fund
High-conviction portfolio of 40 to 80 stocks
Incisive Media launches its first Women in Investment Festival
Will take place 3 March 2020
HSBC GAM promotes Radovic to lead global credit research
Head to remain in Paris to front local credit team
HSBC GAM hires former AXA UK and DWS CEO as chief
Sri Chandrasekharan being promoted within the wider group