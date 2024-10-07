Royal London AM promotes head of wholesale Phil Reid to sales boss

Royal London Asset Management has promoted current wholesale chief Phil Reid to the newly created position of head of sales.
Reid, who joined RLAM in 2016 following a decade at HSBC Global Asset Management, will oversee both wholesale and institutional sales. Reporting into chief client officer Ed Venner, he will be responsible for driving the firm's sales, strategy and delivery in the UK and internationally. Royal London AM net inflows fall in H1 2024 as outflows in global equities mount "We are ambitious to build on our successes, looking at continued growth in both wholesale and institutional channels, in the UK and internationally," said Venner. "We believe our value proposition to clients i...
