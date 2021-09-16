LSEG appoints Jane Goodland as group head of sustainability

Formerly at Quilter

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
Image:

The London Stock Exchange Group has confirmed Jane Goodland as its group head of sustainability.

Goodland joins from Quilter where she worked as a corporate affairs director. She joined the firm in 2015, and specialised in external communications, public affairs, responsible investment, and wider stakeholder engagement.

Prior to this role Goodland established and led the sustainable and responsible investment practice at Willis Towers Watson. Her responsibilities included the design and launch of new manager research capability. She also established an investment consulting services for large institutional investment clients.

Previously she worked for HSBC Global Asset Management on responsible investment strategy and before this she was a senior member of the sustainable and responsible investment team at Janus Henderson, where she as responsible for managing a selection of leading sustainable equity funds.

At the start of her career, Goodland spent a number of years as a sustainability consultant for a range of financial services firms. She also holds many non-executive positions, which includes board director of the industry group, the Investment and Savings Alliance, as well as charity trustee of the Quilter Foundation. Goodland is also founder and co-chair of KickStart Money, a collaborative industry initiative focused on financial education.

