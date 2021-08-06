ADVERTISEMENT

Pridham Report: BlackRock attracts the highest level of gross fund sales

LGIM second for retail sales

Pedro Gonçalves
clock 06 August 2021 • 2 min read
BlackRock tops the sales table in Q2 for gross retail
BlackRock secured £5.7bn in gross retail sales in the second quarter of this year, once again topping the list of top ten managers, while HSBC Global Asset Management leading the net sales chart, according to The Pridham Report.

Net retail fund sales remained strong in the second quarter of 2021 as the UK gradually emerged from the third national lockdown. 

When it comes to gross retail sales, Legal & General IM came in second at £4.1bn, whileFidelity came in third place at £3.6bn. On the net sales side, HSBC GAM scooped the top spot for gross retail sales with £1.3bn. Legal & General IM is again in second place, with £1,2bn of sales. 

Pridham Report: Baillie Gifford remains investor favourite as Fundsmith drops out of top ten

BlackRock and HSBC Global Asset Management together with Legal & General Investment Management, in second position for gross and net sales, are all leading providers of passive funds. Legal & General IM and HSBC GAM said they were benefiting from the inclusion of their products in model portfolios as wealth managers seek to keep costs down. 

Legal & General IM saw increasing interest in its thematic index funds, such as the L&G Global Health & Pharmaceuticals Index fund, while HSBC GAM saw strong flows into its American and Japan index funds in the quarter.

But wealth managers are spreading their portfolios across passive and active funds to get the best of both worlds, and on the active funds side Baillie Gifford is still leading the way, ranking third for net sales with £919.8m. 

Helen Pridham, editor of The Pridham Report, said: "With inflation on the rise and interest rates staying low, long-term investment in funds is looking an increasingly attractive option for savers."

Fundsmith surges into Pridham Report top ten as Baillie Gifford tops active sales

With investors still showing relatively little appetite for UK equity funds, managers with strong actively managed overseas funds fared well in the second quarter. Fidelity, Liontrust, Rathbones, and Schroders listed global equity products among their top-selling funds, with Fundsmith continuing to attract investors to its flagship global equity offering.

Meanwhile, after a renewed marketing push, Artemis has made a return to the gross and net retail sales top tens thanks to strong demand for its US equity funds.

