Bill Maldonado assumes permanent role as Eastspring CEO

Former CIO

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Bill Maldonado (pictured), CEO of Eastspring Investments
Image:

Bill Maldonado (pictured), CEO of Eastspring Investments

Prudential has appointed Bill Maldonado, who was previously acting as interim CEO of Eastspring Investments, as the permanent CEO of the firm from 1 September.

Maldonado began at Eastspring in September 2021 as head of equities, being appointed CIO in May 2022. He then stepped in as interim CEO earlier this year, following the retirement of Wai-Kwong Seck.

Eastspring is an ultimately wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential.

Eastspring Investments makes three fixed income hires

Prior to his lead role, Maldonado worked as the firm's Asia Pacific CIO, and global CIO of equities at HSBC Global Asset Management during his 30 year career.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Prudential CEO Anil Wadhwani and join the Prudential Group executive committee.

A new CIO will be appointed in due course, the firm added.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Sarasin & Partners ex-deputy head of MPS Walker emerges at Brooks Macdonald

Huw Pill: BoE must 'see the job through' against inflation

Most read
01

John Bennett retires from Janus Henderson to focus on Rangers FC

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

Huw Pill: BoE must 'see the job through' against inflation

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Consumer Duty and what it could mean for asset managers

30 August 2023 • 1 min read
04

Only eight asset managers labelled ESG 'leaders' by Morningstar

30 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

FCA provisionally opts not to involve CMA in wholesale data market review

31 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

UBS posts record bank profit following Credit Suisse acquisition

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot