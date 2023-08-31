Bill Maldonado assumes permanent role as Eastspring CEO

Maldonado began at Eastspring in September 2021 as head of equities, being appointed CIO in May 2022. He then stepped in as interim CEO earlier this year, following the retirement of Wai-Kwong Seck.

Eastspring is an ultimately wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential.

Prior to his lead role, Maldonado worked as the firm's Asia Pacific CIO, and global CIO of equities at HSBC Global Asset Management during his 30 year career.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Prudential CEO Anil Wadhwani and join the Prudential Group executive committee.

A new CIO will be appointed in due course, the firm added.