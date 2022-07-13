Mirabaud AM bolsters UK wholesale team with senior hire

Elliot Fowles joins

clock • 1 min read
Elliot Fowles joins Mirabaud after ten years at Aviva Investors.
Image:

Elliot Fowles joins Mirabaud after ten years at Aviva Investors.

Mirabaud Asset Management has appointed Elliot Fowles to its UK wholesale team as the firm continues to expand its sales capabilities in the country.

Fowles spent the last ten years as senior business development director at Aviva Investors, until July 2021 according to his LinkedIn. Prior to this, he held sales positions at HSBC Global Asset Management and DWS Investments, among others. 

He will join the firm on 18 July and report to Benjamin Carter, head of UK wholesale. Carter also joined the firm in September 2021 from Aviva Investors, where he was a director within its business development team. 

Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

"The addition of such an experienced and practised professional such as Elliot will be a great boost to our relationship building in the UK wholesale market, further progressing our ability to provide clients with high conviction, sustainable investment solutions," said Carter. 

Mirabaud hired Liisa Juntunen as head of distribution, a newly created role, last May to oversee client relations, business development, marketing and product strategy for the firm across Europe.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

US inflation climbs to 9.1% in June

Inflation set to grow demand for alternatives by up to 46% over the next year

More on People moves

While the identities of those departing cannot yet be revealed, the firm shared what the remaining team members would be focused on.
People moves

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

Resets capabilities

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
Hamish Baillie, who steps down from Ruffer at the end of July
Investment Trusts

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

Duncan MacInnes to lead trust

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 12 July 2022 • 1 min read
Christopher Kaminker will report to Paul Bodnar, global head of sustainable investing
People moves

BlackRock hires for deputy head of sustainable investing

Expand investment options

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot