Mirabaud AM bolsters UK wholesale team with senior hire

Fowles spent the last ten years as senior business development director at Aviva Investors, until July 2021 according to his LinkedIn. Prior to this, he held sales positions at HSBC Global Asset Management and DWS Investments, among others.

He will join the firm on 18 July and report to Benjamin Carter, head of UK wholesale. Carter also joined the firm in September 2021 from Aviva Investors, where he was a director within its business development team.

Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

"The addition of such an experienced and practised professional such as Elliot will be a great boost to our relationship building in the UK wholesale market, further progressing our ability to provide clients with high conviction, sustainable investment solutions," said Carter.

Mirabaud hired Liisa Juntunen as head of distribution, a newly created role, last May to oversee client relations, business development, marketing and product strategy for the firm across Europe.