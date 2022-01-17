Pacific AM appoints Will Thompson as first chief sustainability officer

Added as manager to second fund range

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Chief sustainability officer and fund manager Will Thompson
Image:

Chief sustainability officer and fund manager Will Thompson

Will Thompson has taken on the role of chief sustainability officer at Pacific Asset Management and been appointed manager on a second fund, Investment Week can reveal.

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible for delivering the firm's sustainable investment strategy and will chair its responsible investment committee.

Pacific's Thompson: 'Asset managers tend to oversell complexity'

The committee oversees Pacific AM's responsible investment policy framework and the ESG-related risk within portfolios, as well as supporting ESG integration through data, tools and analysis. It also approves principles for responsible investment submissions and supports engagement activity.

He will retain his duties as portfolio manager of the Pacific Multi-Asset Sustainable Balanced fund range and has also been appointed manager of the Pacific Multi-Asset Accumulator fund range.

Matt Lamb, CEO of Pacific AM, said: "We have always been a technology-led and nimble business and the appointment of our first chief sustainability officer manifests our ambition to become a more sustainable business, in terms of our operations and how we invest.

"Will was the natural fit for this role with long experience of running sustainable multi-asset portfolios at HSBC and now at PAM.

"His contribution to the development of the EnlightenESG suitability profiling tool has been huge and we are excited for him to lead the company's efforts in this area."

Pacific AM launches longevity and social change fund for Saurymper

Thompson, who joined the firm from HSBC Global Asset Management in August 2020, added: "Throughout my career I have been passionate about sustainability and strongly believe that both attractive investment returns and a positive impact on the planet can be achieved.

"Our responsible investment committee is a real step forward for the business and will bring new insight to further develop our sustainable investment process. I am delighted to formalise this role and to have the opportunity to embed these values in our dynamic, future-focused business."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Outlook 2022 piece by piece: Sustainable investing

Artemis appoints restructured fixed income team as partners following Foster's retirement

More on Fund management

Jean Yeo of Victory Hill
Business roles

Victory Hill appoints head of sustainability amid dual hire

Eleanor Fraser-Smith and Jean Yeo

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Avellemy CIO Graham Bentley
People moves

Graham Bentley takes on CIO role at Avellemy

Steven Lloyd promoted to MD

Ellie Duncan
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Antonio Horta-Osorio of Credit Suisse has resigned
Companies

Credit Suisse chair resigns after Covid breaches

Only eight months in role

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot