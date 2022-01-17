Pacific AM appoints Will Thompson as first chief sustainability officer

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible for delivering the firm's sustainable investment strategy and will chair its responsible investment committee.

Pacific's Thompson: 'Asset managers tend to oversell complexity'

The committee oversees Pacific AM's responsible investment policy framework and the ESG-related risk within portfolios, as well as supporting ESG integration through data, tools and analysis. It also approves principles for responsible investment submissions and supports engagement activity.

He will retain his duties as portfolio manager of the Pacific Multi-Asset Sustainable Balanced fund range and has also been appointed manager of the Pacific Multi-Asset Accumulator fund range.

Matt Lamb, CEO of Pacific AM, said: "We have always been a technology-led and nimble business and the appointment of our first chief sustainability officer manifests our ambition to become a more sustainable business, in terms of our operations and how we invest.

"Will was the natural fit for this role with long experience of running sustainable multi-asset portfolios at HSBC and now at PAM.

"His contribution to the development of the EnlightenESG suitability profiling tool has been huge and we are excited for him to lead the company's efforts in this area."

Pacific AM launches longevity and social change fund for Saurymper

Thompson, who joined the firm from HSBC Global Asset Management in August 2020, added: "Throughout my career I have been passionate about sustainability and strongly believe that both attractive investment returns and a positive impact on the planet can be achieved.

"Our responsible investment committee is a real step forward for the business and will bring new insight to further develop our sustainable investment process. I am delighted to formalise this role and to have the opportunity to embed these values in our dynamic, future-focused business."