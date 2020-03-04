government debt

Is the West headed Japan's way?
Two key issues dominate the economic and investment landscape: concern that monetary policy may be at the end of the line and prospects for the US after November's presidential election, writes Daniel Murray, chief economist at EFG Asset Management.

Moody's confident US will avoid default
Ratings agency Moody's has said it expects US politicians to reach an agreement on the country's debt ceiling, with a default "extremely unlikely".

