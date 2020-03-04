government debt
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
Argentina: Is corporate debt an opportunity?
Select issuers now more attractive
Neuberger Berman CIO: How Q2 has changed our outlook
Look ahead to the next three months
Are we heading for a Europe-led correction?
Investors should lower exposure to Europe
Are China shares poised for a sustainable rally?
'New beginning' after lost decade
Six ways economies can tackle the wealth divide
Economic inequality to keep rising in 2019
Navigating this year's 'perfect storm' for emerging markets
Elections and currency woes
BIS: Global economy stuck in a 'debt trap'
Protectionist concerns
Moody's: China faces further downgrades unless ballooning credit checked
Reforms not enough
Is the West headed Japan's way?
Two key issues dominate the economic and investment landscape: concern that monetary policy may be at the end of the line and prospects for the US after November's presidential election, writes Daniel Murray, chief economist at EFG Asset Management.
EU regulators kick off $1.5trn debt market rigging probe
Potential rigging of SSA market
Hasenstab: How does China's debt compare to Western peers?
Michael Hasenstab, executive vice president and chief investment officer for Templeton Global Macro Group, gives his assessment of China's true debt levels.
US treasuries sold at 0% for first time
Demand for safe haven assets
Greece: Contained or contagion?
Contained or contagion?
Ashmore's Dehn: Greece is 'extreme manifestation' of developed world failings
Greece is 'extreme manifestation' of developed world failings
Neptune's Taylor: This is the last roll of the dice for Japan
Heavily indebted Japan is relying on its largest corporations to boost earnings and lift the country into a recovery phase, according to Neptune's Chris Taylor.
German five-year bunds trade at negative yields for first time ever
German five-year government debt sold at a negative yield for the first time in history on Wednesday as borrowing costs and inflation in the eurozone continue to fall.
Winners and losers: Industry reaction to the big Autumn Statement issues
Chancellor George Osborne announced a raft of fiscal changes today in the final Autumn Statement of the current parliament.
Public sector borrowing rises in August
UK public borrowing rose more than expected in August, figures released by the government today have revealed.
Moody's confident US will avoid default
Ratings agency Moody's has said it expects US politicians to reach an agreement on the country's debt ceiling, with a default "extremely unlikely".
Oops! Typing error adds €10bn to Spain's public debt
A simple typographical error boosted Spain's 2014 public debt forecast by €10bn (£8.4bn), the government has admitted.
Does this Excel spreadsheet error invalidate the case for austerity?
A new academic paper suggests an influential study used to argue the case for austerity contains a number of flaws - including a simple Excel spreadsheet error.
US Treasury rules out creating $1 trillion coin
The US Treasury has ruled out minting a $1 trillion dollar platinum coin as a way to circumvent the need to raise its national borrowing limit next month.
Gilt yields move past 2% to hit eight-month high
Benchmark 10-year gilt yields have moved back above 2% for the first time since last May as the equity rally is mirrored by a sell-off in core government bonds.