IW Long Reads: Don't look up - should investors be scared of the global coronavirus debt mountain?

Covid-19 support programmes have ballooned global governments' debts, creating unhelpful comparisons to profligate household budgets and a 'TINA environment' for equities: There Is No Alternative.

The UK is forecast to borrow £392bn this year to plug the worst effects of the pandemic, the most in real terms since World War II. A throwback from the 2008 Global Financial Crisis has re-emerged - that debt-burdened states are like households where borrowings must be honoured fast on pain of ruin.

"The fiscal dynamics of a government and a household are fundamentally different. It's like comparing apples and oranges," says Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors.

Unlike us, governments never really have to repay their debts. "They can simply rollover loans and hope GDP growth rises faster than the debt or interest rates", he points out.

Till debt do us part?

Years of austerity and public spending cuts mean UK public finances were not overstretched pre-pandemic. Borrowing should peak at 105% of GDP, versus 250% during both World Wars. Interest rates are at all-time lows, so the record-breaking borrowing "won't cause the Treasury to break a sweat for the time being at least", Craig adds.

In the US, advocates of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) argue governments should spend freely to stimulate growth and not worry about public deficits or interest rates.

Alastair Winter, economic adviser and ex-chief economist at Daniel Stewart & Co., says MMT is "unlikely to be adopted in the major economies".

Covid-19 recovery funds though, financed directly by central banks, are he says, "quite possible given the scale of the recession in most economies".

Indonesia is already doing a version of this. Winter believes the IMF and World Bank are close to giving it their blessing for widespread use against the Covid-19 recession.

Investors watching this global debt expansion may worry about inflation. "It shouldn't cause any sleepless nights for now, as the velocity of money is low," says Craig, meaning people have generally been paying debts and saving - £100bn according to a recent interview with Bank of England economist Andy Haldane - not spending.

"But this could change," Craig says, "especially with the arrival of a vaccine lifting confidence".

Sovereign bonds - a crowning achievement?

Pension funds and insurance companies obliged to invest in sovereign bonds may have more mixed feelings. "There will be a plentiful supply of long-term assets to match their liabilities and they will keep on buying," says Winter, "but if that causes yields to rise too quickly, their solvency may be threatened by a drop in the value of their existing holdings".

Others who believe too many bonds are being issued, and who forecast rising yields that threaten losses on sales of existing holdings, will sell sooner rather than later, he says.

Ten-year gilts have been rising haphazardly in recent weeks, as investors extended their bets on a global economic recovery spurred by a Covid-19 vaccine.

Even so, Ben Seager-Scott, chief investment officer at Tilney, says "it's difficult to see government bonds making an attractive return from here on out".

He says: "There is a bit of a sense we're in a TINA environment - There Is No Alternative - which is pushing a lot of investors to equities, as one of the few asset classes with the capacity to generate positive real returns over the long-term."

Taxing issues

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's next, long-awaited Budget may finally have to deal with 'The Great Repayment' of the Covid-19 debt. Contenders are a tax on wealth, maybe equalising capital gains tax with income tax levels, or more austerity. Other countries face similar decisions.

"Most governments appear to have learned austerity doesn't help kick-start economic growth, and the rise of populism across the globe makes a return to it fairly unlikely," says Seager-Scott, who forecasts instead less fiscal stimulus, and "fairly limited" tax rises.

More likely is countries simply accept higher debt levels, and higher inflation. "For governments it helps to erode the real value of the debt burden, while central banks have a bit of a credibility gap, having failed to hit their inflation target for much of the last decade," Seager-Scott says.

So far, quantitative easing and ultra-low interest rates have kept borrowing costs lower for longer for everyone, including governments. With the debt explosion created by coronavirus, there is little sign this is about to change.

According to Winter: "This scenario looks set to run for at least the next two to three years."