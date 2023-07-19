Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

A dramatic turnaround in the performance of fixed income led some investors to deem 2023 the year of the bond.

In 2022, bond markets saw one of their biggest declines on record as persistently high inflation and a wave of interest rate increases drove government bond rates to reach their highest levels in more than a decade.

Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said last year's sell-off in fixed income was a "historical" repricing. He noted that not only was it the worst year on record for global bonds, but it was "more than three times as bad" as the previous worst year.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond index fell 16% over 2022, while the S&P US Aggregate Bond index declined 12%. However, higher yields, falling inflation and the prospect of interest rate cuts buoyed a rally in the bond markets at the start of this year.

'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

A dramatic turnaround in the performance of fixed income led some investors to term 2023 the 'year of the bond', with some of the largest asset managers, including Fidelity, JP Morgan AM and Amundi, declaring that "bonds are back".

This enthusiasm has translated into strong inflows for bond fund managers so far this year. Investors have poured £2.3bn into UK-domiciled fixed income funds so far in 2023, the largest of any category this year, according to data from Morningstar.

According to Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, investors piled into bonds in early 2023 with the understanding that inflation was decelerating in response to policy rates that, in some cases, are the highest in decades.

It also seemed the Federal Reserve and its fellow central banks were about to pause, he noted, given slowing growth and early signs of cooling inflation, while equity and other risk assets were pressured by concerns of weaker growth.

Best selling UK-domiciled bond funds in H1

Muted returns

However, six months into the year, a bet on the return of bonds has failed to deliver the bumper performance many anticipated. Following a 3% gain for the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index in Q1, the benchmark fell 1% in Q2.

"Are bonds back? Yes, they certainly are, but perhaps the start of 2023 was a bit soon," said Jon Day, global bond portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

Compared to where yields have been for the last 15 years, he argued bonds looked attractive, but said investors had forgotten the reason yields were so much higher — sticky inflation.

Morningstar: Positive fixed income outlook boosts relevance of income multi-asset funds

"Unfortunately, investors were suffering from yield illusion; yields looked great on paper but once adjusted for inflation, not so good," he said.

According to McIntyre, sticky inflation data shrunk conviction levels among both bond bears and the remaining bulls, and kept most developed market bond markets "range bound".

Meanwhile, Kelly Prior, investment manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said investors have learned this year that not all bonds are equal, as returns have confounded expectations.

"Perceived ‘risky' areas such as high yield and local currency emerging market debt have raced ahead, while ‘safe' government bonds have floundered," she said.

BlackRock AUM continues climb as firm eyes fixed income growth

EM bonds, especially among countries where aggressive monetary policy is bringing results, saw their bonds appreciate and provided attractive carry and yields, noted McIntyre, while US and global high yield "enjoyed a nice first half".

"We initially said 2023 was going to be ‘the year of the bond market' but, so far, it looks more like ‘the year of the coupon'," he said.

Meanwhile, long-duration and lower-yielding bonds—namely developed market, long-dated sovereigns—suffered from the move in rates, with sticky inflation and a delayed monetary policy response "weighing heavily" on these bonds, McIntyre added.

Within sub-asset classes, there continue to be winners and losers. Using the IA £ Corporate Bond sector, there has been a 12.1% difference between the best and worst fund year-to-date, where investors could have gained 6.3% or lost 5.8%, with the average losing 1.8%.

Best and worst performing UK-domiciled bond funds in H1

Looking to H2

Despite the muted performance of bonds in the first half of the year, many investors are betting that even if we see another quarter of resilient growth and stubborn inflation, bonds will keep their lustre.

"Yields are attractive and the opportunity for appreciation beckons once the Fed holds and suggests cuts," said McIntyre.

"Ultimately, we see inflation back to comfortable ranges and central banks cutting rates. This outlook bodes well for bond investors.

"However, economic recovery and monetary policy normalisation could be a bumpy road, with fits and starts."

Meanwhile, John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management, said there is scope for government bonds to make "more meaningful gains" moving forward.

Inflation comes in under expectations at 7.9% but UK remains 'drastic outlier'

"Leading indicators point to an ongoing tightening of credit standards, which should cause credit spreads to widen over the next 12 months," he said.

"Spreads have yet to widen meaningfully and for now we continue to participate in the riskier portions of the market, although we retain our view that investment grade will outperform high yield debt over the next 12 months."

Investors poured more than £986m into UK-domiciled bond funds in June 2023 alone, up from £332m in May, according to data from Morningstar.

This shows investors have turned the page on easy money and quantitative easing, and fixed income products are finding their place back in portfolios, according to Julien Dauchez, head of portfolio consulting and advisory at Natixis Investment Managers.

"This seems to come at the detriment of other asset classes, such as equities, for which many investors have seen the year-to-date rally from the sidelines. 2023 will likely stay as THE year of fixed income," he added.