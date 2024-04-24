BlackRock expands iShares range with four sovereign bond ETFs

BlackRock has expanded its iShares iBonds range with the launch of four fixed income ETFs, offering exposure to US and Italian government debt.
The iShares fixed maturity range will now comprise 13 UCITS ETFs, with maturities ranging from 2025 to 2029. BlackRock noted the latest launches – namely iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term $ Treasury UCITS ETF; iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term $ Treasury UCITS ETF; iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term € Italy Govt Bond UCITS ETF; iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term € Italy Govt Bond UCITS ETF - mark the first time iShares iBonds will provide exposure to European government debt. BlackRock launches two active iShares ETFs in Europe Two of the four ETFs will provide maturities in US government debt in 2027 a...
