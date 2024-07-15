Central banks increasingly worried about 'unsustainable' government debt levels

Central banks are increasingly worried about elevated levels of government debt, with many arguing this could stifle demand for sovereign bonds.
According to a UBS survey of reserve managers from 40 central banks, around 37% of respondents argued risks coming from "unsustainable government debt levels" have grown in importance in the last year, up from 14% a year before. Around 46% of those interviewed said they are worried debt sustainability issues could lead to a decline in demand for government bonds. However, the number of respondents concerned about the risk of a global economic recession has dropped significantly, from 56% in 2023 to only 13% in 2024. Geopolitical conflicts remained the main concern for many responde...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes