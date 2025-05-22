Fears mount over US debt path as tax cuts inch closer

Treasury yields up after Congress vote

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Investors are growing increasingly concerned over the mounting US public debt, which has caused a ripple through markets and pushed Treasury yields up this week.

Their warnings come as America's House of Representatives passed US President Donald Trump's domestic agenda in Congress today (22 May), which covers measures such as tax and Medicaid cuts. US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns The bill, approved by a slim majority of 215 to 214, will now go through a second vote in the Senate, and in American Treasuries were quick to react, with the yield on the 10-Year note rising above 4.62%, while its 30-Year peer exceeded 5.15%, the highest in years, after the vote, according to data from MarketWatch. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists

US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns

More on US

Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists
US

Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists

No going back to ‘where we were before’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 May 2025 • 4 min read
US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns
US

US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns

30-Year Treasuries hit 5.11% last evening

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trump's tariff tumult to partly return as concerns of US recession mount
US

Trump's tariff tumult to partly return as concerns of US recession mount

EU retaliation expected

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot