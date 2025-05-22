Fears mount over US debt path as tax cuts inch closer

Investors are growing increasingly concerned over the mounting US public debt, which has caused a ripple through markets and pushed Treasury yields up this week.
Their warnings come as America's House of Representatives passed US President Donald Trump's domestic agenda in Congress today (22 May), which covers measures such as tax and Medicaid cuts. US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns The bill, approved by a slim majority of 215 to 214, will now go through a second vote in the Senate, and in American Treasuries were quick to react, with the yield on the 10-Year note rising above 4.62%, while its 30-Year peer exceeded 5.15%, the highest in years, after the vote, according to data from MarketWatch. ...
