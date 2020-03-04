goldman sachs asset management
Wealth managers expect record year for fixed income ETFs
Tabula research
GSAM retail head Phillips to retire
Replacement to be announced in due course
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Why Japanese equities will be on the up from next year
Japanese equities have been sensitive to weaker global industrial demand over the past 12 months, but we expect the earnings impact from the ongoing slowdown to bottom out by the end of this fiscal year.
Investment Week launches Investment Week Select 2020
Takes place on 4 February
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Kathleen Hughes
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Asset managers failing to put pressure on fossil-fuel lobbying - reports
Failure to back lobbying disclosure resolutions
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Japanese equity market faces collateral damage in US-China trade war
The Japanese equity market has seen net outflows in the past 12 months, with concerns over global growth and the trade war weighing on investor sentiment in the region.
GSAM soft closes £500m small-cap equity portfolio
Remains open to existing investors
GSAM to target UK with $10bn AUM ETF business in 2019
Primarily smart-beta products
What are the right questions to ask management teams?
The beauty of the US small- to mid-cap (SMID) space, which ranges from budding IPOs to more well-established firms, is many companies are still under the radar.
GSAM responds to client demand with ESG-focused EM fund
Second ESG-focused offshore fund
Goldman Sachs AM launches US small cap fund
High conviction approach
Source ETF founder Thompson rejoins GSAM to head European ETF business
Founder of Source ETF
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
Update: Goldman Sachs AM becomes fourth bidder for Lloyds contract
Previously managed by Standard Life Aberdeen
Goldmans' Phillips: 'There will be losers' as MiFID II pushes larger sums to fewer funds
Goldmans awarded eight mandate over past six months
Aviva Investors appoints industry veteran Craston as chair
Misselbrook stepping down after four years
British Empire Trust appoints Noble as chairman
Susan Noble to take on the role
GSAM's McCurdy: Behavioural finance rules apply to CIOs too
Avoid the ‘gridlock of groupthink’