AllianceBernstein hires Adam Peters to lead UK retail distribution

AllianceBernstein (AB) has hired Adam Peters as head of UK retail distribution, based in London.
He joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he worked for more than 12 years and was, most recently, head of UK wealth distribution, responsible for banks, single and multi-family offices, independent wealth managers and asset managers. Prior to that, Peters worked at Octopus Investments as a business development manager in the asset management team. AllianceBernstein opens up US large-cap value strategy to UK and European investors In the new role at AB, he will be responsible for developing relationships with wealth management and advisory firms in the UK to provide custom...
