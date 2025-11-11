Goldman Sachs AM's Barry Fricke leaves to join Nordic Capital

Starts at the end of January 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Barry Fricke has left the company to join Nordic Capital, Investment Week can reveal.

