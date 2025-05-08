BoE interest rate cut predicted to be the first of many

In its third meeting of the year, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25% and investors are expecting more cuts over the coming months.
The cut was in line with market expectations but the rate setters themselves seemed less sure of the BoE's path as only five of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for this cut, with two voting for a larger cut of 0.5% and two preferring to hold. In its reasoning today (8 May), the MPC said that while progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures continues, the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies "has intensified since the imposition of tariffs by the United States". Having met expectations commentators now expect more BoE cuts this year. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes