Analysts divided over ECB rate cut with some calling for the Bank to go further

The ECB was the first of the Western major central banks to vote on its monetary policy since US President Donald Trump unleashed his global trade policies on the world, which have since sent economists and investors spiralling over the future path of interest rates. The tariffs are widely expected to be incredibly inflationary, but the ECB has stayed its course with a cut. This cut was largely expected and was the seventh in 18 months. ECB president Christine Lagarde said at the press briefing that "we are in the presence of a negative demand shock". "There is a series of ...