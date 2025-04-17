Analysts divided over ECB rate cut with some calling for the Bank to go further

Another 25bps cut

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

The European Central Bank’s decision to cut interest rates by 25bps today (17 April) has divided experts, as some have welcomed the steady approach while others said it could be more aggressive in its policy.

The ECB was the first of the Western major central banks to vote on its monetary policy since US President Donald Trump unleashed his global trade policies on the world, which have since sent economists and investors spiralling over the future path of interest rates. The tariffs are widely expected to be incredibly inflationary, but the ECB has stayed its course with a cut. This cut was largely expected and was the seventh in 18 months. ECB president Christine Lagarde said at the press briefing that "we are in the presence of a negative demand shock". "There is a series of ...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
Trustpilot