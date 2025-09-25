Shares in Goldman Sachs' Petershill Partners surge 33% amid plans to delist from London

Four years after IPO

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Shares in Petershill Partners, a Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM)-operated private equity investment trust, have skyrocketed this morning (25 September) as it revealed plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) four years after its initial public offering (IPO).

