US inflation falls to 2.4% in March

‘Softer than expected CPI release’

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 2.4% in March despite recent concerns from the Federal Reserve about upside inflationary risks.

This marked a significant decline from February's 2.8% reading, and came in below markets' expectations, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting the monthly figure to stand at 2.6% year-on-year. US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, annual core CPI rose to 2.8% in March, below the 3.1% posted in February. The energy index also fell to 2.4% in March, while the gasoline index rose to 6.3% over the month. "Today's (10 April) softer than expected CPI release feels backward looking given the large changes to ...

