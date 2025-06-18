According to GSAM, the Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Green and Social Bond Active UCITS ETF (GEMS) covers fixed income securities whereby issuers invest the proceeds into either green or social contributions or both. Goldman Sachs AM co-head of global GEM equity Hiren Dasani exits The strategy's share classes will be listed on several exchanges including the London Stock Exchange, Borse Italiana, Deutsche Börse and SIX. GEMS' investment process brings together emerging market debt credit assessment and detailed use of proceeds information about green and social contributions. ...