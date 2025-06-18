Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has today (18 June) launched an active ETF that targets green and social bonds in emerging markets.
According to GSAM, the Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Green and Social Bond Active UCITS ETF (GEMS) covers fixed income securities whereby issuers invest the proceeds into either green or social contributions or both. Goldman Sachs AM co-head of global GEM equity Hiren Dasani exits The strategy's share classes will be listed on several exchanges including the London Stock Exchange, Borse Italiana, Deutsche Börse and SIX. GEMS' investment process brings together emerging market debt credit assessment and detailed use of proceeds information about green and social contributions. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes