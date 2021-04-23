Gary Robinson
Baillie Gifford US Growth in danger of running out of steam - Stifel
Rating downgraded to 'neutral'
Baillie Gifford's Robinson: Three reasons Tesla's share price could continue to climb
Electric car maker remains 'undervalued'
Positive change in a negative year: What were the best-performing funds of 2020?
Sustainability and global equity vehicles dominate
Investec remains 'comfortable' with Baillie Gifford US Growth 'buy' rating despite 120% rise since March
US Election could present 'better entry point'