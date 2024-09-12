Baillie Gifford challenged on lack of diversity at London conference

Private Investor Forum 2024

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Baillie Gifford has been called out for failing to consider its own gender diversity levels at an event where an all-male panel presented.

At its annual Private Investor Forum, held at the IET London yesterday (11 September), a member of the audience asked if the company had "considered what impression you would give to your investors by your choice of a less than diverse panel this afternoon?". "Diversity is one of the things which is supposed to contribute to the success of companies, and I do not think that you are showing a great deal with it this afternoon," the guest asked in the Q&A portion of the presentations. 'Huge issue for money managers': The long-term fallout for asset manager sponsorship after Ba...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Brooks Macdonald appoints CFO as its sells international wing to Canaccord Genuity Wealth

Ninety One Diversified Income added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

More on Diversity

Reboot calls on financial services to protect professionals amid far-right riots
Diversity

Reboot calls on financial services to protect professionals amid far-right riots

Survey to understand challenges

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 August 2024 • 1 min read
Diversity Project: The Pride paradox
Diversity

Diversity Project: The Pride paradox

Celebrating progress amid persistent struggles

Deon Pillay and Matt Cameron
clock 25 June 2024 • 4 min read
Treasury rejects call for NDA ban in harassment cases after Sexism in the City inquiry
Diversity

Treasury rejects call for NDA ban in harassment cases after Sexism in the City inquiry

Response to Sexism in the City report

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot