Baillie Gifford challenged on lack of diversity at London conference

Baillie Gifford has been called out for failing to consider its own gender diversity levels at an event where an all-male panel presented.
At its annual Private Investor Forum, held at the IET London yesterday (11 September), a member of the audience asked if the company had "considered what impression you would give to your investors by your choice of a less than diverse panel this afternoon?". "Diversity is one of the things which is supposed to contribute to the success of companies, and I do not think that you are showing a great deal with it this afternoon," the guest asked in the Q&A portion of the presentations. 'Huge issue for money managers': The long-term fallout for asset manager sponsorship after Ba...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes