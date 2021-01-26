Baillie Gifford's Robinson: Three reasons Tesla's share price could continue to climb

Despite a tenfold increase in its share price in just ten months, investors continue to "undervalue" the growth story for electric car maker Tesla, Baillie Gifford's Gary Robinson has claimed.

Tesla has seen a meteoric rise through 2020, with little sign of that stopping any time soon. While Robinson, who manages the £1bn Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, said he had "taken a little bit of money off the table", he added the trust's management team was "still really enthusiastic about Tesla in the long term".

Tesla was the largest holding in the trust's portfolio and accounted for 8.7% of total assets at 31 December.

Speaking to clients at a webinar run by Winterflood, Robinson gave a trio of things that he thought were underappreciated about the firm.

First, Robinson said he believed that views that Tesla's ambition is to produce a few million cars per year was wide of the mark.

The manager noted Tesla was a mission-driven company, aiming to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. With the global car fleet currently standing at over 1.5 billion, in order to make a dent in that and lessen the fleet's impact on the climate, "Tesla is going to have to produce a lot more than a few million cars".

"I think what Tesla is really working towards is not one or two million cars a year, but tens of millions of cars a year, which would be unprecedented in the context of the scale of the existing incumbent auto companies," Robinson predicted.

Of course, there remains a question over whether it is possible for Tesla to get near that milestone, but Robinson said he thought there was "a reasonably high likelihood they can do that, given the strength of the brand and their edge in battery technology and software".

The second leg to the upside case for Tesla is around just how profitable the business will be once it reaches scale. Again, Robinson was positive on the potential for the firm, drawing comparisons with Apple when it launched the first iPhone.

"The mobile market prior to the launch of the iPhone was a terrible business," Robinson recalled. "It was characterised by short product cycles, deflationary forces, low levels of customer loyalty and low margins."

The structure of that industry changed with the advent of Apple's flagship smartphone, as the firm married a great brand with string hardware and software, as well as an ecosystem.

He continued: "Now, you have a product that has high margins and high customer loyalty. It is far from being a certainty, but I think a similar thing might happen [with Tesla].

"You look at Tesla's brand and the fact that thousands of people were willing to queue up around the block and put money down on a car that they hadn't seen with the Model 3; you look at the fact that EVs are much easier to manufacture than internal combustion cars; and the role that software plays in those - that to me points towards potentially quite a different level of competitive intensity and margin structure for the EV industry."

Finally, and potentially more importantly, it has a huge opportunity within energy storage, which is currently a nascent industry, but is expected, according to Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, to grow faster than the electric vehicle market.

"If you look at the top ten companies in [the Fortune Global 500 list], nine of those companies are either related to the auto or energy sector, so this is a huge opportunity [Tesla is] only getting started on," Robinson said.

The Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust has returned 247.3% since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2018, well ahead of its S&P 500 benchmark and IT North America sector peers' average returns of 59.6% and 56.5% respectively.