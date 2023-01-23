Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

In its half-year report, the trust saw its share price and net asset value fall 4.6% and 2.1%, respectively, in the six months to 30 November 2022, compared to a 5.4% growth in the S&P 500 index.

The trust, which sat at £613.5m in asset under management at the end of November, has struggled since the pandemic, seeing a 61.9% drop in share price since February 2021, with 2022 being an especially tough year as growth fell out of favour.

It reported that it had made two new purchases during the six month period covered by its results, namely gaming platform Roblox and salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen.

The managers said it had been watching both stocks for some time, and bought Roblox in a period of share price weakness, and Sweetgreen was seen as a defensive company early in its rollout.

It removed two stocks from the portfolio, telemedicine company Teladoc and connected fitness company Peloton, after the latter saw a 93% drop in price in the past two years.

Co-managers of the trust, Gary Robinson and Kirsty Gibson, said in the report that "turnover has been low even by historic standards" in recent months, as the trust doubles down on its stock picks.

The trust has also taken full advantage of its ability to invest in private companies, maintaining positions in 24 private companies which make up 35.6% of total assets.

This included the trust's largest holding SpaceX, which constitutes 6.1% of the portfolio with a £37.1m holding, and the managers drew attention to in talking about the success of the firm's Starlink program.

Robinson and Gibson concluded: "During challenging times like these, it is easy to become distracted by share price volatility and short-term macro uncertainty, but it is innovations like those mentioned above which matter most for long-term investors."