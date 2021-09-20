Baillie Gifford adjusts management fees on US Growth Trust

From 1 September 2021, an annual management fee of 0.70% will apply on the first £100m of net assets, 0.55% on the next £900m of net assets and 0.50% for net assets in excess of £1bn.

The US Growth Trust, which is co-managed by Kirsty Gibson and Gary Robinson, had been paying the managers 0.55% on all net assets over £100m.

It follows a fee reduction on the £6.4bn Baillie Gifford Diversified Growth fund in July this year.

Baillie Gifford adds Kirsty Gibson to US Growth Trust management team

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "The US Growth Trust assets now exceed £1bn, and this change will benefit shareholders as the trust continues to grow.

"Across our whole fund and trust range, we aim to be as competitive on fees as possible as they are the only element of investment returns which can be guaranteed. This latest fee reduction re-affirms our commitment to provide investors with value for money."

Baillie Gifford said it had lowered fees across one or more of its range of funds and investment trusts on 14 occasions since 2013.

The US Growth Trust, which launched in March 2018, has generated a 150.7% return over three years to 17 September, according to FE fundinfo, compared to the AIC IT North America sector average of 50.1%.