Since launching in March 2018, the trust's share price and NAV total return is up 44.1% and 90.4% respectively, compared to a total return of 102% for the S&P 500 index, the trust revealed today (10 August) in its results for the year ended 31 May.

"We asked you to judge us over the long term, and as shareholders and managers of the Baillie Gifford US Growth trust, we are dissatisfied with our five-year performance," managers Gary Robinson and Kirsty Gibson said. "These are not the numbers we looked to deliver at the company's fifth anniversary."

At IPO in March 2018, Baillie Gifford US Growth raised £173m. It now holds £616m in assets, a considerable drop from a recent peak of over £1.1bn, driven by the growth sell-off and weak sentiment towards private assets.

Despite the underperformance, the managers are asking investors to be patient, noting that the "worst thing" they could do at present is go against the investment philosophy and "try and ‘fix' performance", focusing on the short term at the expense of the long term.

"Performance has been poor, and we are disappointed. No one sets out to underperform. Even if we know periods of underperformance are inevitable for a long-term growth investor, it does not make it easier," they said.

"However, given the opportunities in front of the companies the company invests in, we cannot panic and pro-cyclically turn defensive. We have underwritten the investment cases for the companies held in the portfolio and are excited about their long-term potential."

In the year to the end of May, the trust's net asset value total return fell by 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7% over the same period.

The share price dropped 13.8%, reflecting a widening of the discount from 12.3% to 22.4% during the period. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the discount currently sits at 17.6%.

Sentiment towards growth companies and private exposure was weak in the period on the back of a rising interest rate environment, in part contributing to underperformance. Since 31 May, the NAV is up 1.5% compared to a 4.3% rise for the index.

As of the end of May, the portfolio comprises 73 holdings, including 25 private companies which represent 34.5% of total assets. The trust can invest up to 50% of the portfolio in unquoted securities.

"We now have two private companies in the top ten and six in the top 20. We believe this is something to be celebrated, not feared," the managers wrote.

"We are delighted that private companies have grown sufficiently to make considerable contributions to the company's future performance."

Portfolio turnover was 7.1% in the period. The private asset bucket of the portfolio added a new company, consumer tech platform Oddity, while gaming platform Roblox, salad restaurant Sweetgreen and medical advertising platform Doximity were new holdings in the listed portfolio.

The trust sold its positions in online fitness company Peloton, telemedicine firm Teladoc, cloud computing company Appian, portable ultrasound business Butterfly Network and used car dealers firm Carvana during the period.

Moreover, the managers said First Republic was sold with a "heavy heart" following a run on its deposits in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

In a research note, Numis analyst Gavin Trodd said the trust's current discount offers value and noted that its focus on high growth companies, in line with Baillie Gifford's typical approach, means that the portfolio looks "very different" to any index.

"As a result, we would expect periods of significant out and underperformance versus the benchmark, which has been demonstrated since launch, and as the managers stress, investors need a long-term time investment horizon," he said.

"The manager is not seeking to make predictions on the macro-environment and instead remains focused on the fundamental performance of the underlying holdings."