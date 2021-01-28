Baillie Gifford US Growth in danger of running out of steam - Stifel

Broker Stifel has downgraded its recommendation on the Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (BGUS) to 'neutral' on worries that its returns have been "brought forward" by the acceleration of several structural trends as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and "may run out of steam".

The trust delivered spectacular returns for shareholders through 2020, seeing 133.5% in share price total return and 118% NAV TR, compared to the wider S&P 500's gain of 14% and IT North America sector peers' average 20.6% gain.

Those figures came off the back of the acceleration of a number of structural trends in which the trust, launched in 2018, is invested, including online shopping and telemedicine.

Elsewhere, the largest holding in the portfolio, electric car maker Tesla, shot the lights out, seeing its share price rise tenfold in the space of just ten months.

Stifel's analysts said the trust had delivered excellent returns since its IPO and provides investors with unique access to high-growth, private companies alongside an experienced team of US growth investors and a long-term, benchmark-agnostic investment process.

However, as a result of the trust's surging rating - it trades on an 8% premium - the board has issued almost 30 million new shares since the end of May, equivalent to 11% of outstanding share capital at the beginning of the year.

While the board continues to have "plenty of capacity" to issue more shares, the daily issuance it has been required to provide means premium upside will "remain capped".

Further, the analysts said: "We worry that returns have been brought forward and may run out of steam and see consolidation in the near term.

"We rate the team and their long-term philosophy highly, but think that with growth companies trading at ambitious valuations, investors may wish to take profits. Taking all these issues into account we downgrade our rating to ‘neutral'."

BGUS is not the first investment trust in the Baillie Gifford stable that has been downgraded by Stifel after impressive 2020 gains. In August, the broker suggested it might be prudent to take profits from the firm's flagship Scottish Mortgage trust, though shares in that vehicle have advanced by another third since that note was sent to clients.

For its part, Baillie Gifford told Investment Week its managers continued to find "great long term growth opportunities in both public and private markets which is very exciting for the trust and its shareholders".

The firm's director of marketing and distribution James Budden said: "Its performance has been exceptional since launch, but that is not necessarily a reason to think it will not do well in the future."