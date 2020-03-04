fund performance
Specialist equity funds top performers over five years
Russia and tech fund dominate
The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off
UK, US and energy funds suffer
Investment trusts outperform sister funds over 75% of the time - AJ Bell
'Alarming' performance differential
UK smaller companies funds continue to gain in October
Sterling could continue to strengthen
Rising stars of 2019: Who are Morningstar's managers to watch?
The four best performing stars to look out for
Gilt and gold funds surge in risk-off August
Safe haven funds reward investors
Investment Week digital edition - 12 August 2019
Latest edition of the print magazine online
Neptune's Geffen leaps to top of Sanlam Income Study White List
'Higher turnover than usual' in latest rankings
Will fund sales bounce be short lived?
Trade wars and Brexit could hamper recovery
Pridham Report: Fund sales surge in June 'despite Woodford scandal'
Best month for net sales in Q2
BlackRock tops FE's latest Crown-rated list in reshuffle
Firm has 12 funds in new standings
The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?
Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets
Investors seek fixed income and money market funds amid heightened risk aversion
Equity funds see continued outflows
Artemis grows fixed income team with new appointment
Bond fund range set to grow
Where are the pockets of positivity?
Glimpses of sunshine amid stormy market
Assets in underperforming 'dog' funds surge to record high as flagship Woodford fund enters list
Latest Spot the Dog report
Architas and PIMCO join top groups in latest FE Crowns ratings reshuffle
Schroders tops 2019 list
Halloween gallery: Which funds recorded the most ghoulish performance?
Global and Asia funds among list
Four funds delivering total returns of more than 200% over the past decade
Latest findings from AJ Bell
IA urges FCA to delay 'deeply flawed' PRIIPs extension
Retail funds to be in scope from 31 December 2019
Revealed: Top ten best and worst funds and sectors in August
US small-cap funds among top ten
Rathbones' profits jump 64% as firm's 'full project agenda' gains traction
Busy first half of 2018
Brewins reports record quarterly income levels
Strong discretionary funds inflows