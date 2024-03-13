Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024.
A flagship event for the investment industry for nearly three decades, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors. We will announce the winners at a special ceremony on 20 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner, Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of more than 60 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes