Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024

A flagship event for the investment industry for nearly three decades, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors. We will announce the winners at a special ceremony on 20 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner, Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of more than 60 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest...