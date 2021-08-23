Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

The report has identified 77 underperforming funds representing £29.5bn of investor capital, which must deliver a worse than market return for each of the last three 12-month periods and underperform the market by more than 5% over three years to qualify.

Investors to wait and see whether Butcher's Invesco revolution can reverse underperformance

The Lloyds Bank group owned fund house jumped from 16th place in the last report to oust Invesco's six consecutive wins (or losses) as the worst-performing group.

Five HBOS funds combined to give the manager its top spot, including the £3.9bn Halifax UK Growth and £1.9bn Halifax UK Equity Income funds, which are advised by Schroders.

At Invesco, chief investment officer Stephanie Butcher's revolution seems to have taken hold as the total number of dogs dropped from 11 funds to just three, although it retains second position with £5.1bn in underperforming assets.

Despite Mark Barnett's departure in May 2020, the UK Equity High Income and UK Equity Income funds remain poor performers, joined only by the Invesco US Equity fund, which resides in the sector with the highest proportion of dogs across the board.

St James's Place continues to head in the right direction, down to third position from second in the previous edition, although it still holds £3.9bn in four dog funds, with the £2.9bn Global Equity fund the largest contributor, trailing its benchmark 15.4% over three years.

Mark Barnett to join Tellworth to launch UK equity income fund

HBOS is joined in the top five by fellow Lloyds Bank group owned fund house Scottish Widows, which leapt from 27th position to fourth, with £2.7bn across four dog funds spanning Asia Pacific, the US and UK markets.

Rounding out the fifth spot is abdrn, which manages £1.6bn across seven dog funds, the highest total number of any group in the top ten. It has also made progress since the last report, dropping from £2.7bn to £1.6bn, but has crept further up the rankings from its ninth position six months ago.

Regional dogs

Despite a recent fall in the number of dog funds, the North American sector remains the hardest in which to beat the benchmark, with 22% of funds failing to do so.

Across these 19 funds are a range of strategies including value and growth oriented, joined by dynamic and core strategies, from a multitude of houses.