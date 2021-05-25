More than £22bn of assets languishing in underperforming multi-asset funds

Asset Intelligence has found that funds with £22.1bn of assets are serial underperformers

Over £22bn is currently languishing in multi-asset funds which have underperformed their peers consistently over the last decade, according to research from Asset Intelligence.

Multi-asset funds have grown substantially in the past decade, with a total of £178bn now invested across the main mixed investment sectors.

However, analysing consistent long-term underperformance - defined by third or fourth quartile performance over three, five and ten years - the research shows that funds with a total of £22.1bn of assets are serial underperformers.

In total, more than 14% of the £155bn invested across the three IA Mixed Investment sectors (0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% shares categories) have been consistently third or fourth quartile over the three time periods.

For example, the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, which offers the most exposure to global equity markets, has managed to capture 83.6% of the downside of the global index, but only delivered half (51.5%) of the upside.

The figures also show that, from 2013 to 2020, £30.2bn languished in third- or fourth-quartile products over consecutive five-year rolling periods, accounting for a fifth of all multi-asset funds.

"Multi-asset funds are one of the most widely-used solutions for advised clients, but our research shows a huge amount of money has been left to underperform for much of the last decade," said Robert Love, head of research and principal at Asset Intelligence.

He added: "Designed to act as one-stop-shop investments that offer diversification, multi-asset funds were meant to offer the best of both worlds by allowing participation in equity markets but without the same level of volatility (and ultimately risk).

"Some funds have done this - capturing much of the upside when markets rise and providing a good degree of protection when markets fall. However, many have not, consistently lagging their peers."

The research also found issues with mislabelling assets for the sake of diversification. "Unfortunately, by mislabelling these assets, multi-asset funds have been making investments in the part of their portfolio considered to be defensive, only to find it is anything but. We waste time defending labels that don't match reality," the report said.

'Home bias'

Another issue identified is "an extreme home bias", as many large multi-asset funds in the UK market have a considerable overweight towards the UK.

The size, breadth and importance of the UK equity market means UK stocks have their place in global equity portfolios and so some UK home bias is understandable.

An extreme home bias, however, is a problem that can clearly cause "suboptimal performance," according to the report.

With an ongoing debate about the merits of active versus passive fund management, the report calls on active portfolio managers to do better.

"The critical point is not that multi-asset funds don't use active management (as many do), but that in lots of cases, investment selection rigour has disappointed, with active management failing to add value to the bottom line and to generate excess returns for clients," the report said.

"This, in turn, leads to questions about the governance of these propositions with, on occasion, puzzling decisions to invest passively in one region and actively in another. One might well ask how and by whom are the investment managers making these decisions being held to account?"

Love added that investors "deserve better outcomes" from these types of investments as the level of assets sitting seemingly untouched in these serial underperformers is a major concern.

"Too many multi-asset funds have failed over the long-term, and while we understand that not all funds can be compared on a like-for-like basis, the fact so much money has been allowed to stagnate at the bottom of the pile is frankly unacceptable," he said.