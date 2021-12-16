Quilter Cheviot research: 6% of UK active funds outperformed in each of last five years

Meanwhile, some 46 UK funds outperformed in four out of the five years through to the end of October.

Quilter highlighted that as investment styles across UK funds have rotated over the last 12 months, some of the best performing funds "have suffered from weaker periods" of performance.

The research found a similar state of affairs across the pond, where only three North American funds outperformed over the last five years, increasing to 19 for four out of the five years through to 31 October.

Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot, stated in most cases investors are putting "too much emphasis" on calendar year returns and not looking at the longer-term picture.

"Investors are certainly paying close attention to short-term performance, with successful funds being reviewed after weak recent periods," Wood said.

"But this really opens up the question of whether we need the funds we invest in to be persistently successful over every calendar year, for example, or if there should be a certain amount of leeway.

"This year has been an interesting one for many reasons, not least because we have seen a certain amount of style rotation."

He added: "Over the longer-term the majority of active funds in the UK remain ahead of the market. Much of the rhetoric around short term underperformance is wholly unhelpful.

"It encourages the very worst of fund investing, namely buying high and selling low, the propensity of all of us to think that the outperforming manager today is the one to be adding to, whilst the underperformer should be considered for exit."

Wood argued that swing performance - likely the impact of investment style in both a positive and negative way - should not mean investors' first reaction is to sell, unless they believe the fund management approach is "permanently" out of favour.

He said investors should not "shy away" from periods of underperformance.

"Long-term investors will inevitably suffer weaker periods, but most who are invested should have a time frame able to cope with this," Wood said.

"Trying to constantly select the ‘best' or most fashionable fund year by year is a losing game. As ever, aligning one's own investment time horizon with that of the manager is where investors will win."