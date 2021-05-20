Record number of female fund managers nominated for FE fundinfo Alpha awards

Comgest's Chantana Ward and First Sentier's Sophia Li go head-to-head in the Best Alpha Manager – Japanese Equities category

John Boselli from Wellington Asset Management, David Eiswert and Ben Griffiths from T.Rowe Price, Douglas Brodie from Baillie Gifford and Anthony Smouha from GAM are competing for the 'Best Alpha Manager' award in 2021, FE fundinfo has revealed.

More than 60 fund managers have been nominated to compete for a FE fundinfo Alpha Manager Award this year, across 13 different categories covering a range of markets and asset classes.

These include awards for managers operating in the global, global emerging markets, Europe, UK, US and APAC markets, as well as those in the absolute return, strategic bond and sterling fixed income sectors, among others.

The Alpha Manager Awards, which are run each year by global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo, identify and celebrate the ‘Guardians of Fund Management' across a range of different investment categories.

Charles Younes, research manager at FE fundinfo, said: "In what has been a difficult year across the board for fund managers, the Alpha Manager Awards highlight the achievements of the most successful.

"When many markets were collapsing throughout February and March last year these nominees were able to protect their clients throughout the downturn and were also able to capitalise quickly and effectively as markets recovered.

"As last year's volatility has continued into this year, the Alpha Manager nominees have once again demonstrated the value in good active management."

This year also sees a record number of female fund managers being recognised for their achievements over the past year. Among the nominees are Sophie Earnshaw, who is part of a joint team (along with Roderick Snell and Will Sutcliffe) from Baillie Gifford competing in the Best Alpha Manager - global emerging markets equities category, as is Eva Fornadi (along with Franz Weis, Laurent Dobler, Arnaud Cosserat and Alistair Wittet) from Comgest, who are competing in the Best Alpha Manager - european equities category.

Ankur Crawford and Amy Zhang from Alger Management are running in the Best Alpha Manager - US equities category, while Sophia Li and Chantana Ward are part of joint teams representing First Sentier and Comgest respectively in the Best Alpha Manager - Japanese Equities category.

They are facing Miyako Urabe from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, while in the Small Cap category, Amy Zhang is up for another award, and in the Best New Alpha Manager category, Denise Simon from Lazard has been nominated, as has Ankur Crawford.

Tanvi Kandlur, senior fund analyst at FE Investments, added: "It is especially pleasing to see so many female fund managers competing for an Alpha Manager award this year. The industry has taken some important steps over the past 18 months to increase representation at management level, and, while clearly there is still much more to do, the effectiveness of many fund groups' approach to improving diversity across their organisations is starting to become evident with these nominations.

"The Alpha Manager awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in the fund management industry and we wish all those nominated the best of luck."

The shortlist for each category was determined by identifying the highest scoring FE fundinfo Alpha Managers from the 2021 rebalance. A mix of quantitative and qualitative assessment was then applied to pick the most successful from this shortlist.

To mark the performance of the UK's best fund managers, FE fundinfo will be celebrating the ‘Guardians of Fund Management' virtually on Wednesday 16 June.

The 2021 Alpha Manager shortlist in full

Best Alpha Manager - Absolute Returns

Ben Wallace and Luke Newman, Janus Henderson

Shrenick Shah, JP Morgan

Andrew Headley, Veritas

Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment

David Keetley and Stephen McCormick, Polar Capital

Best Alpha Manager - Global Developed Equities

John A Boselli, Wellington

David J. Eiswert, T. Rowe Price

Douglas Brodie, Baillie Gifford

Kristian Heugh, Morgan Stanley

Ben Fitchew, Jeremy Laing and William Pattisson, Ardevora

Best Alpha Manager - Global Emerging Markets Equities

Rajiv Jain, GQG Partners

Roderick Snell, Will Sutcliffe and Sophie Earnshaw, Baillie Gifford

Nick Price, Fidelity

Andrew Dalrymple, Aubrey Capital Management

Anuj Arora, JP Morgan

Best Alpha Manager - European Equities

Ben Griffiths, T. Rowe Price

Eva Fornadi, Franz Weis, Laurent Dobler, Arnaud Cosserat and Alistair Wittet, Comgest

David Duding, Threadneedle

Mark Heslop, Jupiter

Thorsten Winkelmann, Allianz

Best Alpha Manager - UK Equities

Keith Ashworth-Lord, Sanford DeLand

Julian Fosh & Anthony Cross, Liontrust

Nick Train, Lindsell Train

Luke Kerr, Merian

Richard Hallett, Marlborough

Best Alpha Manager - US Equities

Tom Slater, Baillie Gifford

Ankur Crawford, Alger Management

Amy Zhang, Alger Management

Christopher J. Warner, Wells Fargo

Kenneth M. Stuzin, Brown Advisory

Best Alpha Manager - Japanese Equities

Ronald Slattery, Fidelity

Sophia Li and Martin Lau, First Sentier

Chantana Ward, Makoto Egami and Richard Kaye, Comgest

Miyako Urabe, JP Morgan

Shintaro Harada, Nomura

Best Alpha Manager - Sterling Fixed Income

Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment

Leon Grenyer, Morgan Stanley

Richard Woolnough, M&G

Michael Matthews, Invesco

Michael Della Vedova, T. Rowe Price

Best Alpha Manager - Asia Pacific Equities, excluding Japan

Ezra Sun, Veritas

Anthony Srom, Fidelity

Yu Zhang, Matthews Asia

Jeff Li, EFG Asset Management

Martin Lau, First Sentier

Best Alpha Manager - Sterling Strategic Bond

Anthony Smouha, GAM

Richard Hodges, Nomura

Ariel Bezalel, Jupiter

Peter Doherty, Sanlam

Richard Woolnough, M&G

Best Alpha Manager - Small Cap

Ben Griffiths, T. Rowe Price

Daniel Nickols, Merian

Mark Heslop, Jupiter

Harry Nimmo, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Amy Zhang Alger Management

Best Alpha Manager - New

Tom Slater, Baillie Gifford

Denise Simon, Lazard

Rajiv Jain, GQG Partners

Michael Constantis, BlackRock

Ankur Crawford, Alger Management

Alpha Manager of the Year 2021

John A Boselli, Wellington

David J. Eiswert, T. Rowe Price

Douglas Brodie, Baillie Gifford

Ben Griffiths, T. Rowe Price

Anthony Smouha, GAM