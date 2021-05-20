Record number of female fund managers nominated for FE fundinfo Alpha awards
More than 60 shortlisted for ceremony
John Boselli from Wellington Asset Management, David Eiswert and Ben Griffiths from T.Rowe Price, Douglas Brodie from Baillie Gifford and Anthony Smouha from GAM are competing for the 'Best Alpha Manager' award in 2021, FE fundinfo has revealed.
More than 60 fund managers have been nominated to compete for a FE fundinfo Alpha Manager Award this year, across 13 different categories covering a range of markets and asset classes.
These include awards for managers operating in the global, global emerging markets, Europe, UK, US and APAC markets, as well as those in the absolute return, strategic bond and sterling fixed income sectors, among others.
The Alpha Manager Awards, which are run each year by global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo, identify and celebrate the ‘Guardians of Fund Management' across a range of different investment categories.
Charles Younes, research manager at FE fundinfo, said: "In what has been a difficult year across the board for fund managers, the Alpha Manager Awards highlight the achievements of the most successful.
"When many markets were collapsing throughout February and March last year these nominees were able to protect their clients throughout the downturn and were also able to capitalise quickly and effectively as markets recovered.
"As last year's volatility has continued into this year, the Alpha Manager nominees have once again demonstrated the value in good active management."
This year also sees a record number of female fund managers being recognised for their achievements over the past year. Among the nominees are Sophie Earnshaw, who is part of a joint team (along with Roderick Snell and Will Sutcliffe) from Baillie Gifford competing in the Best Alpha Manager - global emerging markets equities category, as is Eva Fornadi (along with Franz Weis, Laurent Dobler, Arnaud Cosserat and Alistair Wittet) from Comgest, who are competing in the Best Alpha Manager - european equities category.
Ankur Crawford and Amy Zhang from Alger Management are running in the Best Alpha Manager - US equities category, while Sophia Li and Chantana Ward are part of joint teams representing First Sentier and Comgest respectively in the Best Alpha Manager - Japanese Equities category.
They are facing Miyako Urabe from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, while in the Small Cap category, Amy Zhang is up for another award, and in the Best New Alpha Manager category, Denise Simon from Lazard has been nominated, as has Ankur Crawford.
Tanvi Kandlur, senior fund analyst at FE Investments, added: "It is especially pleasing to see so many female fund managers competing for an Alpha Manager award this year. The industry has taken some important steps over the past 18 months to increase representation at management level, and, while clearly there is still much more to do, the effectiveness of many fund groups' approach to improving diversity across their organisations is starting to become evident with these nominations.
"The Alpha Manager awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in the fund management industry and we wish all those nominated the best of luck."
The shortlist for each category was determined by identifying the highest scoring FE fundinfo Alpha Managers from the 2021 rebalance. A mix of quantitative and qualitative assessment was then applied to pick the most successful from this shortlist.
To mark the performance of the UK's best fund managers, FE fundinfo will be celebrating the ‘Guardians of Fund Management' virtually on Wednesday 16 June.
The 2021 Alpha Manager shortlist in full
Best Alpha Manager - Absolute Returns
Ben Wallace and Luke Newman, Janus Henderson
Shrenick Shah, JP Morgan
Andrew Headley, Veritas
Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment
David Keetley and Stephen McCormick, Polar Capital
Best Alpha Manager - Global Developed Equities
John A Boselli, Wellington
David J. Eiswert, T. Rowe Price
Douglas Brodie, Baillie Gifford
Kristian Heugh, Morgan Stanley
Ben Fitchew, Jeremy Laing and William Pattisson, Ardevora
Best Alpha Manager - Global Emerging Markets Equities
Rajiv Jain, GQG Partners
Roderick Snell, Will Sutcliffe and Sophie Earnshaw, Baillie Gifford
Nick Price, Fidelity
Andrew Dalrymple, Aubrey Capital Management
Anuj Arora, JP Morgan
Best Alpha Manager - European Equities
Ben Griffiths, T. Rowe Price
Eva Fornadi, Franz Weis, Laurent Dobler, Arnaud Cosserat and Alistair Wittet, Comgest
David Duding, Threadneedle
Mark Heslop, Jupiter
Thorsten Winkelmann, Allianz
Best Alpha Manager - UK Equities
Keith Ashworth-Lord, Sanford DeLand
Julian Fosh & Anthony Cross, Liontrust
Nick Train, Lindsell Train
Luke Kerr, Merian
Richard Hallett, Marlborough
Best Alpha Manager - US Equities
Tom Slater, Baillie Gifford
Ankur Crawford, Alger Management
Amy Zhang, Alger Management
Christopher J. Warner, Wells Fargo
Kenneth M. Stuzin, Brown Advisory
Best Alpha Manager - Japanese Equities
Ronald Slattery, Fidelity
Sophia Li and Martin Lau, First Sentier
Chantana Ward, Makoto Egami and Richard Kaye, Comgest
Miyako Urabe, JP Morgan
Shintaro Harada, Nomura
Best Alpha Manager - Sterling Fixed Income
Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment
Leon Grenyer, Morgan Stanley
Richard Woolnough, M&G
Michael Matthews, Invesco
Michael Della Vedova, T. Rowe Price
Best Alpha Manager - Asia Pacific Equities, excluding Japan
Ezra Sun, Veritas
Anthony Srom, Fidelity
Yu Zhang, Matthews Asia
Jeff Li, EFG Asset Management
Martin Lau, First Sentier
Best Alpha Manager - Sterling Strategic Bond
Anthony Smouha, GAM
Richard Hodges, Nomura
Ariel Bezalel, Jupiter
Peter Doherty, Sanlam
Richard Woolnough, M&G
Best Alpha Manager - Small Cap
Ben Griffiths, T. Rowe Price
Daniel Nickols, Merian
Mark Heslop, Jupiter
Harry Nimmo, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Amy Zhang Alger Management
Best Alpha Manager - New
Tom Slater, Baillie Gifford
Denise Simon, Lazard
Rajiv Jain, GQG Partners
Michael Constantis, BlackRock
Ankur Crawford, Alger Management
Alpha Manager of the Year 2021
John A Boselli, Wellington
David J. Eiswert, T. Rowe Price
Douglas Brodie, Baillie Gifford
Ben Griffiths, T. Rowe Price
Anthony Smouha, GAM