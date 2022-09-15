Brooks Macdonald posts record underlying profits and £800m inflows

Andrew Shepherd (pictured), took over as CEO of Brooks Macdonald in July 2021.

The wealth management firm attracted £800m of net inflows in the 12 months to the end of June, up 4.8% for the full year, according to its annual results.

Just the fourth quarter alone brought in £300m in new cash, reaching an annualised rate of 6.7%, which extended the firm's positive net flows streak for a fifth successive quarter.

The firm's UK investment management saw positive net flows throughout the year, reaching an annualised rate of 8.6% in the final quarter. The "standout performance" was from BM Investment Solutions, the group's business-to-business offering, CEO Andrew Shepherd said.

Brooks Macdonald FUM drops by £1bn despite fifth consecutive quarter of inflows

The net inflows were offset by investment performance losses of 9.6% across its range of services for the year, driven by declining and volatile markets. This brought the firm's FUM down by £800m, or 4.8%, to £15.7bn.

Total dividend increased by 12.7% to 71.0p, in line with the increase in underlying profit before tax, reflecting the board's confidence in the group's prospects. The firm's underlying profit margin was up by 2.3 points over the period, to 28.2%.

"This has been another strong year for Brooks Macdonald - we've delivered higher net flows, we've hit another record for underlying profit margin, and we've increased our full year dividend for the seventeenth consecutive year," said Shepherd.

"Our clients and advisers are facing a challenging macroeconomic and market environment and, as ever, we will support them through these difficult times. Nonetheless, the fundamental long-term opportunity for Brooks Macdonald remains strong despite these challenges."

Brooks Macdonald set to acquire Integrity Wealth Solutions

Chief financial officer Ben Thorpe said that the firm's improved performance was due to increased revenue driven by higher average FUM for the year and the full year impact of the Lloyds Channel Islands acquisition, as well as "the group's continued discipline around costs and financial resources".

Looking to the 2023 financial year, Shepherd said the firm has "a strong pipeline", though he noted that market conditions are resulting in some clients taking longer to commit funds.

In the medium-term, the group's ambition for net flows is 8-10% per year. The firm expects that flows will remain positive despite ongoing short-term market uncertainty affecting client confidence and conversion times.

Brooks Macdonald acquired the IFA firm Integrity Wealth Solutions in May 2022, subject to regulatory approval, with hopes of bringing further scale, capability and management expertise to its private clients business.