Losses totalling £2.4bn drive Polar Capital AUM down 14% in Q2

Open-ended funds took the biggest hit

clock • 1 min read
Open-ended funds took the biggest hit, with losses of £1.6bn.
Image:

Open-ended funds took the biggest hit, with losses of £1.6bn.

Polar Capital saw its assets under management (AUM) drop by 14% in the three months to June 2022, as it reported £2.4bn in losses related to fund performance.

Over the last quarter, the group's AUM fell to £18.9bn, compared to £22.1bn at the end of March 2022. The decline was driven mainly by fund performance, but also by net outflows of  £316m and fund closures of £459m. 

The bear market sell-off was the biggest contributor to performance, the firm said. Open-ended funds took the biggest hit, with losses of £1.6bn. Investment trusts lost £652m, while segregated mandates dropped £76m.

"During the quarter, the rate of net outflows from open-ended funds slowed down compared to the previous quarter, resulting in total net outflows of £316m, driven by the technology funds with net outflows of £380m and which compares favourably with technology net outflows in the previous quarter of £630m," CEO Gavin Rochussen said. 

Ashmore Group AUM drops by $14.3bn in three months amid losses and outflows

Despite redemptions in the quarter, Rochussen said the firm is still seeing continued demand and inflows into its sustainable emerging market stars, global insurance, healthcare blue chip, global absolute return and smart energy funds, with combined net inflows of £275m. 

"With significant fund capacity and improving relative fund performance, we remain confident that with our diverse range of active specialist fund strategies we are well positioned to perform for our clients and shareholders over the long term."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Aviva Investors' Fitzgerald makes tactical bet on the Nasdaq following 'extreme' sell-off

Brooks Macdonald FUM drops by £1bn despite fifth consecutive quarter of inflows

Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

08 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot