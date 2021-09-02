Investors channel £295m into UK equity funds in July

July is the second consecutive month of inflows to the IA UK All Companies sector. The FTSE All-Share total return year-to-date is 11.7%.

Net retail sales remained strong in July at £4.8bn, slightly up on June's inflow of £4.4bn. Net retail sales to equities were the highest of any asset class at £1.7bn for the second consecutive month.

Responsible investment funds saw inflows of £1.4bn, the sixth month in 2021 where inflows have topped £1bn. Responsible investment funds under management stood at £81bn as of the end of July. Their overall share of industry funds under management was 5.3%.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "Typically we experience quieter months for net retail sales over the summer period, but this year we have seen consistent and robust inflows through June and July, which speaks to investor confidence being maintained and no rush to spend the savings accumulated during the crisis.

"We are still early on in the inflation story and have not yet seen any moves away from persistent low interest rates, which makes cash saving less attractive and has potentially helped fund flows in the near term."

Global was the best-selling IA sector in July for the sixth time this year with net retail sales of £862m. At the bottom of the list, the worst-selling Investment Association sector in July 2021 was IA Corporate Bond with an outflow of £205m.

As the outlook for dividend payments continues to strengthen, the IA said that may be contributing to more positive investor sentiment towards UK shares.

"An improved dividend outlook has helped to further reduce outflows from the UK Equity Income sector after a sustained period of outflows. In the UK, dividends are not only a source of income but are also an important driver of returns and it is encouraging to see another inflow of £295m to the UK All Companies sector," Cummings added.

Looking at net sales by asset class, equities were the best-selling asset class in July 2021 with £1.7bn in net retail sales. Fixed Income was the second best-selling asset class, with £954m of inflows.

Mixed asset funds experienced £938m of inflows while other funds (which includes the IA Targeted Absolute Return, Volatility Managed, and Unclassified sectors) experienced £702m of net retail sales.

Money market funds experienced net retail inflows in July £506m. After a sustained period of outflows, property funds experienced £4m of inflows.

By region, global was the best-selling market area for equities in July 2021, with net retail sales of £1.2bn. After two months of outflows, UK funds were second in July, seeing net retail inflows of £245m.

Europe funds saw net retail inflows of £90m while Asia funds experienced net retail inflows of £57m. North America funds experienced net retail inflows of £19m, and Japan funds experienced inflows of £5m.