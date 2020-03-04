fiscal policy
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
Are European assets a buy?
With the European Central Bank set to stop new quantitative easing at the end of 2018 and market chatter about an interest rate increase in 2019, have prospects for the spluttering European economy and financial markets taken a turn for the worse?
What do the US midterms mean for infrastructure?
US infrastructure investment at a 70-year low
UK Outlook: It's Not Just Brexit
Industry Voice: Mike Amey, PIMCO, explains why there is a lot more to the UK outlook than Brexit, important though it is.
Why 2018 is the most important year of the past - and coming - 35 years
Most forecasts for the year ahead are not taken seriously, perhaps with good reason, writes Raphael Pitoun (pictured), CIO of Seilern Investment Management.
Industry Voice: Peak Growth - Three Reasons the Global Economy Could Top Out in 2018
Barring a zombie apocalypse or a sudden spontaneous collapse in asset prices, the current Goldilocks environment of synchronized, above-trend global economic growth and low but gently rising inflation will likely persist in 2018.
ETF Snapshot: Small caps back in favour
Inflows of €449m
IMF cuts UK growth forecast for 2017 after weak Q1
Also downgraded US growth for 2017 and 2018
Yen set to record longest rally since 2011
Eight day of successive gains
William Blair's Singer: Market too euphoric about Trump's infrastructure policy
Unable to implement his policies due to legislation
OMGI's Heslop on the potential impact of President-Elect Trump
Key is understanding the effect of macroeconomics on the market
Is the West headed Japan's way?
Two key issues dominate the economic and investment landscape: concern that monetary policy may be at the end of the line and prospects for the US after November's presidential election, writes Daniel Murray, chief economist at EFG Asset Management.
Ruffer duo: Why 'fiscal activism' in the UK is inevitable
Expect market volatility to pick up
Cazenove's Jeffrey: Why central banks have failed
Too much faith placed on them
Can Modi's momentum continue?
Bob Doll's ten predictions for 2013
Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management, has made ten predictions for 2013, warning the political process in Washington D.C. surrounding the fiscal cliff is the most immediate risk.
Apollo's six asset allocation tips for 2013
Apollo Multi Asset Management co-founder Steve Brann discusses the impact of the US deal to avert the fiscal cliff, and outlines his six key asset allocation decisions for 2013.
Dr Doom: The US has not yet woken up to its fiscal nightmare
Nouriel Roubini has warned the market euphoria surrounding the US fiscal cliff deal is unsustainable, arguing the longer-term outlook for the world's biggest economy remains "bleak".
PSigma's Becket: US still 'hung in a bad place'
The agreement to avert the US fiscal cliff is the ultimate example of a Pyrrhic victory, according to PSigma CIO Tom Becket.
Markets up after 11th hour fiscal cliff deal
Asian markets received a New Year's boost as the US House of Representatives passed a last minute deal to prevent the US falling over the fiscal cliff.
Investment Week's review of 2012
Now we have published our final issue of Investment Week for 2012, we reflect on what has been a rollercoaster year characterised by big changes in the fund management industry.
Will the US fall off a fiscal cliff in 2013?
The year started off well for US investors as its major stock markets hit fresh highs in the first half.
Wall Street lifted by US fiscal cliff hopes
Progress in the fiscal cliff talks being held in Washington has given Wall Street a lift as the threat of a possible recession is averted.