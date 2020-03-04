fiscal policy

Are European assets a buy?
Are European assets a buy?

With the European Central Bank set to stop new quantitative easing at the end of 2018 and market chatter about an interest rate increase in 2019, have prospects for the spluttering European economy and financial markets taken a turn for the worse?

Is the West headed Japan's way?
Is the West headed Japan's way?

Two key issues dominate the economic and investment landscape: concern that monetary policy may be at the end of the line and prospects for the US after November's presidential election, writes Daniel Murray, chief economist at EFG Asset Management.

Bob Doll's ten predictions for 2013
Bob Doll's ten predictions for 2013

Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management, has made ten predictions for 2013, warning the political process in Washington D.C. surrounding the fiscal cliff is the most immediate risk.

  • US
Investment Week's review of 2012
Investment Week's review of 2012

Now we have published our final issue of Investment Week for 2012, we reflect on what has been a rollercoaster year characterised by big changes in the fund management industry.