JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Investors should not 'trade' the US election

"As we talk about the US election, I am going to tell you not to think about that," she told delegates at the firm's International Media Summit on Wednesday (13 March). "You might think, why is that? Well, first of all, it is a long time away, and a lot can happen between now and November." Ward noted there is often a stark contrast between what politicians promise and what they actually deliver, particularly when the economic realities of their policies are laid bare. JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Bank of England 'should not be blamed' for rate rises "At this point, when it is al...