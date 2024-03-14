JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Investors should not 'trade' the US election

Investors should not be ‘trading’ based on the potential outcomes of the upcoming US election, JP Morgan Asset Management’s EMEA chief market strategist Karen Ward has warned.
"As we talk about the US election, I am going to tell you not to think about that," she told delegates at the firm's International Media Summit on Wednesday (13 March). "You might think, why is that? Well, first of all, it is a long time away, and a lot can happen between now and November." Ward noted there is often a stark contrast between what politicians promise and what they actually deliver, particularly when the economic realities of their policies are laid bare. JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Bank of England 'should not be blamed' for rate rises "At this point, when it is al...
