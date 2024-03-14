JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Investors should not 'trade' the US election

Focus on policy impact on inflation

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Investors should not be ‘trading’ based on the potential outcomes of the upcoming US election, JP Morgan Asset Management’s EMEA chief market strategist Karen Ward has warned.

"As we talk about the US election, I am going to tell you not to think about that," she told delegates at the firm's International Media Summit on Wednesday (13 March). "You might think, why is that? Well, first of all, it is a long time away, and a lot can happen between now and November." Ward noted there is often a stark contrast between what politicians promise and what they actually deliver, particularly when the economic realities of their policies are laid bare.  JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Bank of England 'should not be blamed' for rate rises "At this point, when it is al...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: UK economy shows signs of rebound but long-term growth outlook remains 'unspectacular'

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

More on US

Royal London AM launches Irish-domiciled US Equity fund
US

Royal London AM launches Irish-domiciled US Equity fund

Managed by Chris Parr

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 13 March 2024 • 1 min read
LGIM CIO Laud: Magnificent Seven could be reaching bubble territory
US

LGIM CIO Laud: Magnificent Seven could be reaching bubble territory

Favours thematic approach to AI

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 March 2024 • 2 min read
Investor demand meets 'relentless supply' of record-breaking US Treasury bond sales
US

Investor demand meets 'relentless supply' of record-breaking US Treasury bond sales

Government attempts to plug debt vacuum

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 February 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot