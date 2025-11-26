Budget 25: Financial markets 'likely to stay uneasy' after Budget fails to address credibility concerns

Measures 'will not take effect immediately'

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The back-loaded nature of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget policies announced today (26 November) is causing concern for economists and industry experts, leading some to question the credibility of her strategy.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Reeves pledges to not 'return back to austerity' in pre-Budget message

M&G's Steven Andrew to retire after four decades in financial services

More on UK

Budget 25: UK outlook 'unconvincing' despite increased £22bn fiscal headroom
UK

Budget 25: UK outlook 'unconvincing' despite increased £22bn fiscal headroom

Taxes still expected to rise in future

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Financial markets 'likely to stay uneasy' after Budget fails to address credibility concerns
UK

Budget 25: Financial markets 'likely to stay uneasy' after Budget fails to address credibility concerns

Measures 'will not take effect immediately'

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read
Budget 25: OBR leak could have 'longer-term ramifications' for its future
UK

Budget 25: OBR leak could have 'longer-term ramifications' for its future

'Utterly outrageous'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot