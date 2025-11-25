What the City wants from the Autumn Budget – and what to expect

This space has been filled by a combination of the Treasury floating its plans through the media and companies delivering comment on what they expect, or want, to hear in Reeves' speech.

The up-to-£30bn shortfall identified by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), combined with the government's unwillingness to make large spending cuts, means some tax rises are inevitable.

ISAs

The Treasury has been open about seeing ISAs as a target for reform. It has been widely reported Cash ISA allowances will be slashed. A lower £12,000 limit was the recently reported landing zone. Rebadging the Conservatives' ‘British ISA' plan was also under consideration, but this was subsequently dropped.

The justification for the Cash ISA cut will be a desire to encourage people to invest in the stock market, which helps spur economic growth. The other side of the coin is that it effectively amounts to another tax rise. Unsurprisingly, the City has given this a cold reception.

AJ Bell CEO, Michael Summersgill, said: "Government is right to try and get more people investing, but will miss the opportunity to transform the market unless it ditches some of the ill-conceived ideas currently on the table and takes a more transparent, long-term approach to reform.

"Rather than developing policy in a Whitehall bubble, with scant evidence or real-world knowledge to underpin the debate, it should instead go back to the drawing board."

Income tax and national insurance

The most contentious aspect of the Budget speculation has been the possibility of a manifesto-busting income tax rise. Income tax, national insurance and VAT are the only big levers a government can pull when seeking to raise a substantial amount of additional tax revenue.

A 2p income tax rise offset by an equivalent National Insurance cut was under consideration. The latest briefing to the media suggested Reeves will back away from this and attempt to replace it with something stealthier, such as tweaks to the banding thresholds.

Anthony Willis, senior economist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: "Much of the policy mix has been flagged in advance and a £25-30bn fiscal black hole is anticipated."

He continued: "A rollback from manifesto-breaking tax hikes means we are set to see a raft of smaller moves away from the likes of income tax, VAT and national insurance. Will these be able to generate sufficient revenue?

"The government faces a tricky task. They are not in a politically strong position and need to keep markets on side. At the same time, they do not want to implement significant cuts in spending."

Pensions

The affordability of the ‘triple lock' on the state pension is perennially questioned, but scrapping it does not appear to be on the cards. Tax-free drawdown of up to £268,275 and salary sacrifice allowances seem to be at risk, but it is unclear whether the government will want to face the backlash this would prompt.

Alexandra Loydon, group advice director at St James's Place, said: "Constant changes to pension rules undermine the very goal the government and regulators are pushing for – boosting long-term investing and closing the UK's investment gap.

"You cannot build confidence in a system that keeps shifting under people's feet. Salary sacrifice is one of the few ways that helps people save more for retirement and restricting it risks discouraging contributions at precisely the wrong time."

Wealth and property taxes

Various forms of wealth tax have been floated in the media as well. An ‘exit tax' on the assets of people leaving the country to live elsewhere is one. This would be highly controversial, and the latest indications are the Treasury has moved away from the idea.

Another is the so-called ‘mansion tax.' This would be an annual levy on people with homes worth above a certain amount. Critics point out that it would not really be targeted at mansions, but relatively normal-sized homes that happen to be in expensive areas such as London and the South East of England.

Capital gains tax changes do not appear to be in the Treasury's plans for this Budget, having hiked the rates last year.

Inheritance tax (IHT) was also changed in the 2024 Budget to bring unspent pensions into scope and target loopholes for farms. There has been little indication of substantial IHT changes this time around, outside of some speculation that gifting rules could be tweaked.

Stamp duty on house and share purchases are both reported to be possible areas for small tax cuts as part of the growth agenda. Removing the levy on buying shares is something the City has long lobbied for.

Share Incentive Plans

Shares in share incentive plans (SIPs) must be kept in a trust for five years to avoid income tax and National Insurance obligations.

Some companies have reportedly been lobbying the government to look at whether cutting waiting time on accessing money from SIPs without having to pay tax could help drive investment in UK firms by their own employees.

Venture Capital Trusts

Managers of venture capital trusts have been lobbying for increases to their investment and lifetime limits to help drive investment in small companies, as they have remained unchanged since 2016.

It is unclear whether the government sees this as aligning with its growth plans.